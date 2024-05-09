'Royal Ascot is definitely on the agenda' - Brosay heads Tattersalls Online May Sale at 60,000gns

Goodwood winner Brosay topped the Tattersalls Online May Sale on Thursday when selling to Gary Gillies for 60,000gns.

The two-year-old had opened his account at the third time of asking for Diego Dias earlier this month and looks set to head to Royal Ascot for his new connections.

Gillies said: "We’re not entirely sure what the immediate plan will be but Royal Ascot is definitely on the agenda. He could run under the ownership of my syndicate, racingclub.com, but that is to be decided.

"I was watching my kids play cricket today whilst bidding. You’ve done all the pre-work, all the checks are done, and you know the horse is sound, so I can bid while watching cricket."

Bred by Redgate Bloodstock, the colt is the first foal out of an unraced Ivawood half-sister to four winners, including the Group-placed Blood Moon.

This was his second appearance at auction as he made 25,000gns to Star Bloodstock, Byron Rogers and Dias at last September's Somerville Sale.

Gillies was also responsible for purchasing the second top lot, this time with Gordian Troeller Bloodstock, when going to 47,000gns for Baroda Stud's Completed.

The three-year old Night Of Thunder filly was a winner in December over a mile and has placed a further three times for trainer Karl Burke.

Overall, 55 lots sold for turnover of 527,650gns and an average of 9,595gns, with buyers bidding from more than 20 countries.

The next Tattersalls Online sale takes place on June 5-6.

