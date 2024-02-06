Renewal of £250,000 Tattersalls Craven Royal Ascot/Group 1 Bonus for Craven Breeze-Up Sale

Owners of two-year-olds bought at the 2024 Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale will once again be rewarded with the lucrative £250,000 Tattersalls Craven Royal Ascot/Group 1 Bonus, which has been won by outstanding Group 1 winning two-year-olds Vandeek and Native Trail since its inception.

The £250,000 Tattersalls Craven Royal Ascot/Group 1 Bonus will offer a £125,000 bonus for the first Craven Breeze-Up winner of any of the six two-year-old races at this year’s royal meeting, with £100,000 being paid to the owner and £25,000 to the vendor of the horse.

An additional £125,000 bonus, with the same £100,000/£25,000 split, will also be paid to the first Craven Breeze-Up winner of any of the 15 European Group 1 races open to two-year-olds, including the all-age Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York and the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp.

The bonus was won in 2023 by Vandeek, the 625,000gns co-sale topper at last year’s Craven Breeze-Up Sale when offered by Glending Stables. Unbeaten in four starts for KHK Racing and Simon and Ed Crisford, the striking son of Havana Grey followed up his win in the Group 1 Prix Morny with a two-and-a-quarter-length romp in the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes to be crowned the highest-rated two-year-old trained in Britain.

The Craven Breeze-Up Sale has produced the highest-rated British-trained two-year-old in two of the last three years, with Vandeek following in the footsteps of European champion two-year-old Native Trail, who won the inaugural £125,000 Tattersalls Craven Group 1 Bonus in 2021. The Charlie Appleby-trained colt was a 210,000gns purchase by Godolphin from Oak Tree Farm at the 2021 Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale and went on to claim a Classic victory in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas, before retiring to Godolphin’s Kildangan Stud.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: “The £250,000 Tattersalls Craven Royal Ascot/Group 1 Bonus reinforces our commitment to rewarding owners with multiple bonuses in addition to our ever popular £25,000 Tattersalls October Book 1 Bonus, which has seen more than £8 million in bonus prize-money paid to owners since the scheme’s inception.

"That the Craven Group 1 Bonus has been won twice in three years is testament to the outstanding quality on offer year after year at the Craven Breeze-Up Sale, which once again in 2023 produced more Group and Listed winners than any other European breeze-up sale.”

The 2024 Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale will take place on April 15-17, with all two-year-olds breezing on the morning of Monday, April 15 on the Jockey Club Estates’ watered gallop at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile racecourse.

£250,000 Tattersalls Craven Royal Ascot/Group 1 Bonus qualifying races

Royal Ascot races for two-year-olds

Group 2 Coventry Stakes

Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes

Group 2 Norfolk Stakes

Group 3 Albany Stakes

Listed Chesham Stakes

Listed Windsor Castle Stakes

UK Group 1 races for two-year-olds

Nunthorpe Stakes

Cheveley Park Stake

Middle Park Stakes

Fillies’ Mile

Dewhurst Stakes

Futurity Trophy

Ireland Group 1 races for two-year-olds

Phoenix Stakes

Moyglare Stud Stakes

National Stakes

France Group 1 races for two-year-olds

Prix Morny

Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp

Prix Marcel Boussac

Prix Jean-Luc Lagardère

Critérium International

Critérium de Saint-Cloud

