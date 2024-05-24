Trophee du Soleil: Bertrand du Soultrait has high hopes for new jumps-bred foal show

The tradition of jumps-bred foal shows has been given a new lease of life by Haras de Toury's Bertrand de Soultrait, who will stage the first Trophee du Soleil on Saturday week, June 1.

Soultrait expanded his operation last year to take in the Domaine du Soleil, which betrays its equestrian heritage not only through a huge range of paddocks but also an Olympic-standard manege, the venue for the foal show.

Based in the east-central heartland of AQPS and jumps breeding, Soultrait was inspired to stage his own show when the nearby Decize 'Sprinter Sacre' Show changed format to a private sale at Haras de Cercy in 2023, forming part of the '48 Hours' event which also incorporates the Chaser Day at Paray-le-Monial.

Soultrait said: "A lot of the breeders complained about not having a ‘concours' [competition], which is quite a traditional thing and was a good way of comparing your foals and mares to those of other breeders. I missed the event and decided to give birth to a new show at my new site, the Domaine du Soleil.

"It came originally from the demands of breeders. I’ve done it differently because there’s never been prize-money for foals at a show in France."

There will be four classes each worth €2,000 – divided between the winner and runners-up – with an additional €2,000 prize for the overall champion. Soultrait has attracted sponsorship from Audi and Red Mills, while the judging will be undertaken by Richard Powell, Amanda Zetterholm and Mathieu Daguzan-Garros.

Hermine and Bertrand de Soultrait: the owners of Haras de Toury will stage the first Trophee du Soleil foal show Credit: Haras de Toury

Soultrait said: "We’re very lucky there was strong demand right away and, although we tried to limit the competition to 40 foals, we have 54 subscribed already, so we’re trying to work out the details. It certainly shows we’re going the right way, and it’s a good problem to have. We’ll have both AQPS and thoroughbred foals.

"We’re trying to start something from scratch and the first way of achieving that is that I’m not showing any of my own stock. I have 20 mares but I’m giving everyone else a chance, while we’ve got judges from three different parts of the country.

"There’s no politics in terms of region or stallion or friendship, the best will win and the best foal will get the biggest cheque."

Soultrait revealed he has already had interest from a dozen agents and expects there to be a good spread of professionals attending from Britain and Ireland as well as France.

The catalogue will be released shortly and is expected to feature stock by Doctor Dino, Goliath Du Berlais and Golden Horn, along with Paradiso, Na Has, Choeur Du Nord and Moises Has.

Read this next:

We found out which country's Guineas is the best stallion making race – now for the fillies