Irish Point's sire Joshua Tree to join Haras De Cercy roster in 2025

Haras De Cercy has announced that Grade 1-winning sire Joshua Tree will join the roster for 2025.

The son of Montjeu won the Royal Lodge Stakes at two and went on to a prolific globe-trotting campaign, winning three Canadian Internationals as well as the Prix Kergorlay in Deauville. He placed a further eight times in stakes company and won or placed in 18 of his 37 starts.

Joshua Tree initially retired to Haras du Grand Courgeon and spent his first four seasons there before transferring to Kilbarry Lodge Stud in 2019. He then returned to Haras du Grand Courgeon in 2021.

His leading progeny to date is Irish Point, a winner of the 2023 Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle who then notched up another top-level win in Leopardstown's Christmas Hurdle for Gordon Elliott and Robcour. He was also second to State Man in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and Punchestown's Champion Hurdle.

Joshua Tree has also produced Youtwo Glass, a winner of the Grade 2 Prix Murat at Auteuil, as well as the unbeaten Grade 2 bumper scorer Jeroboam Machin, Graded-placed chaser Metasequoia and Listed winners Hawai Tree and Politha.

He joins a roster that includes proven stallions Cokoriko and Karaktar, the latter the sire of the exciting Il Est Francais, and the promising Tunis.

Read more

'Some people probably think this industry is kind of inaccessible' - Newsells Park's different strategy opening doors