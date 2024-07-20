'He had a passion for pedigrees' - death of Nicanor's breeder Pierre Hoyeau at 91

Pierre Hoyeau, a major racing figure in the west of France, father of Eric and grandfather of Arthur, has died at the age of 91.

Hoyeau established a grain and feed business in Anjou, and became the major supplier to trainers across the west of France.

From there, he developed a passion for racing and, while touring the region's racecourses, transmitted that passion to his son.

Hoyeau established his own stable, specialising in jump racing, though he was interested in all disciplines and races, and even bred a Purebred Arabian champion. He was a true sportsman, in every sense of the term.

Hoyeau bred and trained several of the best non-thoroughbreds of his era, including McKenzie II, whose dam he bought from Louis Argonnet and who was ridden to several victories by Hoyeau's son Eric, who rode as an amateur.

Another of his champions was Nicanor, who went on to win Grade 1s at both Cheltenham and Punchestown.

Eric Hoyeau, quoted by Jour de Galop, recalled: "He was, quite simply, a horseman. He had a passion for pedigrees and a phenomenal memory on the subject.

"He had some very fixed views on the subject [of breeding] and was thoroughly deserving of his nickname 'The Professor'."

The religious service will take place at 10.30am (9.30am BST) this Tuesday in the abbey of Saint-Florent-le-Vieil in Mauges-sur-Loire.