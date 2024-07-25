Down Royal maiden winner Wizard Of Odds headlines ThoroughBid's July Sale catalogue

Recent Down Royal maiden winner Wizard Of Odds headlines ThoroughBid's July Sale, an event which takes place next Wednesday.

The Charles O’Brien-trained two-year-old was a first winner for his sire Arizona when winning by a length on his third start. The colt had previously run well behind Cowardofthecounty and Whistlejacket on debut at the Curragh in April.

O’Brien said: "Wizard Of Odds is a very nice type with a bright future judging by his progression at two. Listowel didn’t suit him on his second start, but he still ran on nicely and he learnt a lot from that run. He put that experience to good use and took a nice step forward to win well at Down Royal the last day.

"He’s got plenty of speed to be effective over shorter trips, but enough stamina to suggest a mile would be within his compass, while he’s fine on most ground. He probably wouldn’t want it heavy, though. He’s a nice individual who’ll hopefully give somebody plenty of fun."

The 50-lot catalogue also includes a number of horses in training, including those from the yards of Henry de Bromhead, Dan Skelton, Johnny Murtagh and Joseph O’Brien. They include O'Brien's Gracchus De Balme, a winner over hurdles and fences, as well as the once-raced Churchstone Rover, third on his hurdles debut at Tipperary in May.

Well-bred stores entered include a three-year-old Getaway gelding out of Wendy Du Berlais, a half-brother to the Listed-placed Athena Du Berlais.

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, added: “The Flat season is in full swing and Wizard Of Odds looks to be one who’s started to hit his stride. He looks a progressive two-year-old with a nice future following his win at Down Royal and is sure to attract plenty of interest when bidding gets under way at 9am on Wednesday. We’re delighted to have a nice young horse like him going through our online ring.

"It’s a catalogue that offers something for everyone, from horses-in-training across both the Flat and over jumps, some nice stores by fashionable sires, and well-related broodmares."

The catalogue can be viewed here, while the sale takes place from 9am until midday.

