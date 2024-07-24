High-class two-day catalogue unveiled for the Tattersalls Somerville Sale

The catalogue for the fourth Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale is now online, an event which will take place over two days for the first time.

The 465 yearlings who will be offered on September 2 and 3 are eligible for the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes and £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes, while the entries includes 77 full or half-siblings to Group and Listed performers, and 66 youngsters out of Group or Listed-performing mares.

Among the highlights is the Earthlight half-sister to Grade 1 Natalma Stakes winner La Pelosa, the Inns Of Court half-brother to recent Group 2 Sapphire Stakes winner Believing and the Dandy Man half-brother to Royal Ascot’s Windsor Castle Stakes winner Ain't Nobody, as well as the Starman half-sister to Group 3 Palace House Stakes winner Seven Questions.

Progeny of high-class mares include the Lucky Vega colt out of Group 2 Queen Mary winner Gilded, the Kameko colt out of multiple Group 3 winning Rose Of Kildare, the Palace Pier filly out of Group 3 Firth of Clyde Stakes winner Queen Of Bermuda, and the Time Test filly out of Group 3 winner Spirit Of Appin.

Group 2 winner Believing's half-brother will be offered at the sale Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Proven stallions with representation include Acclamation, Australia, Camelot, Caravaggio Churchill, Dark Angel, Galiway, Gleneagles, Havana Gold, Havana Grey, Invincible Spirit, Kodiac, Lope De Vega, Mehmas, New Bay, No Nay Never, Oasis Dream, Saxon Warrior, Sea The Moon, Showcasing, Starspangledbanner, Teofilo, Territories, Too Darn Hot, Wootton Bassett and Zoustar.

Stallions with their first crop of yearlings catalogued include A’Ali, Alkumait, Bangkok, Lope Y Fernandez, Nando Parrado, Raging Bull, Space Blues, St Mark's Basilica, Supremacy, Ubettabelieveit and Victor Ludorum. Promising first-crop two-year-old sires Without Parole, Sergei Prokofiev and Mohaather are also well represented.

Graduates of the sale include Anisette, the triple Grade 1 winner of the Gamely Stakes, American Oaks and Del Mar Oaks, as well as Btadsell, winner of the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes and Group 2 Coventry Stakes. This term's Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes winner Arabian Dusk was bought for 80,000 guineas at last year’s sale before going on to fetch 525,000gns at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale.

Other recent Somerville stars include Group 2 Lowther Stakes winner Relief Rally, Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes winner Indian Run, Group 3 Prix Penelope winner Making Dreams and Italian 1,000 Guineas winner Beenham.

Bradsell: Group 1-winning flagbearer Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "The Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale has quickly established itself as a leading source of top-class racehorses with Group 1 winners Anisette and Bradsell leading the way alongside recent Group 2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes winner Arabian Dusk.

"Ultimately the decision to expand the sale to two days was a straightforward one with the unprecedented demand for places reflecting not only the strength of the first three Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sales, but also the outstanding racecourse successes.

"In terms of quality we are confident the sale has taken another step forward and Europe’s most progressive yearling sale yet again looks set to attract a wide cross - section of domestic and international buyers."

The catalogue is online now and will be available from Tattersalls and Tattersalls representatives from August 2.

Read more

'Some people probably think this industry is kind of inaccessible' - Newsells Park's different strategy opening doors