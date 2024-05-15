Arqana Summer Sale to be held over four days due to significant increase in entries

Arqana's Summer Sale will now take place over four days from July 1-4, the sales company announced on Wednesday.

Originally set for July 1-3, the significant increase in entries across all categories was the deciding factor to add another day to the event.

The breeze session will take place on Monday, July 1 at Deauville racecourse, and horses will go through the ring on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as follows:



Tuesday, July 2 from 10am: Flat-bred two-year-olds and stores (two and three-year-olds)

Wednesday, July 3 from 2pm: horses-in-training

Thursday, July 4 from 11am: breeding stock section (fillies and mares)



Read more

Doyle brothers aiming to finish spring with a flourish at Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale