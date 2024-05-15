News
Arqana Summer Sale to be held over four days due to significant increase in entries
The 2024 Arqana Summer Sale will take place over four daysCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Arqana's Summer Sale will now take place over four days from July 1-4, the sales company announced on Wednesday.
Originally set for July 1-3, the significant increase in entries across all categories was the deciding factor to add another day to the event.
The breeze session will take place on Monday, July 1 at Deauville racecourse, and horses will go through the ring on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as follows:
Tuesday, July 2 from 10am: Flat-bred two-year-olds and stores (two and three-year-olds)
Wednesday, July 3 from 2pm: horses-in-training
Thursday, July 4 from 11am: breeding stock section (fillies and mares)
Read more
Doyle brothers aiming to finish spring with a flourish at Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale
more inNews
- Doyle brothers aiming to finish spring with a flourish at Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale
- 'He was a wonderful horse and beautiful to train' - tributes paid to Native Upmanship after death aged 31
- 'It's wonderful to see this family come back to Group 1 prominence' - Princess Zahra Aga Khan hails Rouhiya renaissance
- Exciting young jumpers and well-related foals up for grabs in Arqana Grand Steeple Online Sale
- ‘I think you’re going to see some very good horses make a lot of money’ – buyers prepare to tackle Arqana Breeze-Up market
more inNews
- Doyle brothers aiming to finish spring with a flourish at Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale
- 'He was a wonderful horse and beautiful to train' - tributes paid to Native Upmanship after death aged 31
- 'It's wonderful to see this family come back to Group 1 prominence' - Princess Zahra Aga Khan hails Rouhiya renaissance
- Exciting young jumpers and well-related foals up for grabs in Arqana Grand Steeple Online Sale
- ‘I think you’re going to see some very good horses make a lot of money’ – buyers prepare to tackle Arqana Breeze-Up market