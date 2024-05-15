Racing Post logo
News

Arqana Summer Sale to be held over four days due to significant increase in entries

Arqana Summer Sale generic
The 2024 Arqana Summer Sale will take place over four daysCredit: Zuzanna Lupa

Arqana's Summer Sale will now take place over four days from July 1-4, the sales company announced on Wednesday. 

Originally set for July 1-3, the significant increase in entries across all categories was the deciding factor to add another day to the event. 

The breeze session will take place on Monday, July 1 at Deauville racecourse, and horses will go through the ring on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as follows:

Tuesday, July 2 from 10am: Flat-bred two-year-olds and stores (two and three-year-olds)

Wednesday, July 3 from 2pm: horses-in-training

Thursday, July 4 from 11am: breeding stock section (fillies and mares)

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

inNews

