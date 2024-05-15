'We are keen to support our fellow ladies in the industry' - Opulence Thoroughbreds launches Opulence Ladies

Opulence Thoroughbreds is set to launch Opulence Ladies, a large-scale women's racing syndicate in the UK, having purchased their first filly at the Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale last month.

The daughter of Calyx has been named Impatiently, a nod to her rapid first furlong on Town Moor. She is out of the Mayson mare Almond Brook and was bought in association with JS Bloodstock for £42,000.

The aim of the venture is to promote women in racing and make the sport more accessible to new audiences. Impatiently will be joint-owned by around 25 women and is in training with Jane Chapple-Hyam. She could make her debut at Yarmouth next week, and the dream is that she proves good enough to run at Royal Ascot.

Courtney Wyatt, racing and communications manager for Opulence Thoroughbreds, said: "A huge percentage of our owners are men and that number reflects the general population of racegoers too. As a syndicate, one of our objectives is to bring new audiences into the sport, and this is a great opportunity to promote women in all aspects of racing, including ownership.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, pictured with Saffron Beach, will train for Opulence Ladies Credit: Edward Whitaker

"The syndicate will be run by women, for women, and we're keen to support our fellow ladies in the industry. There are no female trainers in the top 20 of the Flat trainers’ championship, and we want to see more female jockeys rising through the ranks too."

She added: "We're really excited to see where we can go with this filly, who we felt went under the radar at the breeze-ups. She looks very quick and Calyx made a great start to his stallion career last year. We'd love to see her do well, not only for our owners but to encourage more women to enjoy horseracing."

Charlie Poste of Station Yard, who consigned Impatiently, said: "This filly has been a real star the whole way through. She has a great mind, handled the whole prep fantastically well and, most importantly, she showed a lot of speed and ability in her preparation for the sales.

"We're really excited to follow her progress with Jane Chapple-Hyam, as the whole way through we thought she was a filly with a really bright future."

The new syndicate has a number of events planned, including yard visits, hat making, wine tasting and lunches. More information can be found here.

Read this next:

King Charles announced as new patron of the New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association