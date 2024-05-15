Golden Furius delivers first winner for Yeomanstown Stud sire Shaman
Yeomanstown Stud's first-season sire and Prix d'Harcourt winner Shaman had his first winner on Wednesday when Golden Furius won on debut in Spain.
Bred by Colin Kennedy, Golden Furius is the fourth foal and second winner for his dam. He hails from the further family of Richmond Stakes winner and Gran Criterium third Mister Cosmi, plus stakes winner Auditorium, also second in the Champagne Stakes and third in the Middle Park Stakes.
A dual Group-winning son of Shamardal who was also Classic-placed when second to Persian King in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains, Shaman is also beautifully bred.
Raced by owner-breeders the Wertheimer brothers, he hails from their fine family of Occupandiste, Intello and Mondialiste, being out of the Green Desert mare Only Green, a stakes-winning half-sister to top-flight scorer Occupandiste.
Shaman stands for €5,000 this year at Yeomanstown.
