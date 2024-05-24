'She is still very up-and-coming' - stakes performer Shaini and promising jumper Hors Jeu feature among Auctav entries

The Listed-placed Shaini and promising National Hunt performer Hors Jeu feature among entries for Auctav's May Sale on Tuesday.

A daughter of Goken, Shaini was an impressive winner on her second start at Langon-Libourne last month, while she picked up black type when third at Toulouse last Tuesday.

Trainer Ludovic Gadbin said: "She's a filly with a very good temperament. Shaini is still very up-and-coming and only keeps improving. She is very manageable in the race, very energetic, and with a great turn of foot.

"She arrived as a yearling in training, but we chose to wait, successfully. At Langon, she literally surged and that gave us enough confidence to take a few steps up and elevate her to Listed level, where she proved us right."

The three-year-old was bred out of the winning Le Havre mare Lingreville and hails from the Niarchos family of top-flight winner Coup De Genie.

Hors Jeu, a son of the exciting Jeu St Eloi, was a four-and-a-half-length winner over hurdles at Moulins earlier this month. He was most recently a fine second at Auteuil in the Prix Ex Voto on Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris weekend.

Hors Jeu: exciting young son of Jeu St Eloi was second in the Prix Ex Voto

Patrice Detre, co-breeder and co-owner, said: "He gave the best impression in the Prix Ex Voto, and it’s not just me saying it, it’s the handicapper who gave him the highest rating of the race with 64.5 compared to 63.5 for the winner. He has a lot of potential. Hors Jeu is late maturing, yet he ran very well in a field of high-quality horses."

Trainer Arnaud Chaille-Chaille added: "Hors Jeu is very late maturing. He is just starting to show his potential. In the Prix Ex Voto, we were still gauging his level against a good field. We have been teaching him his craft without pushing him too hard.

"He is a horse of good size. I see a bright future for him in chases, but he still needs to fill out."

Hors Jeu's dam, the Miesque's Son mare Belmiesque, is a sibling to eight winners, including six black-type performers, for example Listed Pau scorer and Maghull Novices' Chase second Takeroc.

The sale takes place from 6-6.30pm local time (5-5.30pm BST) on the Auctav platform.

