Seven-figure Dubawi colt out of Urban Fox set for Yarmouth debut on Thursday

Inner City

British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (2.30)

What's the story?

A seven-figure yearling from Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale when selling to Godolphin for 1,100,000gns from Baroda Stud, debutant Inner City makes plenty of interest on that score alone. The son of Dubawi also ticks plenty of boxes when it comes to his page as well, as detailed in the section below.

The Yarmouth contest on Thursday is also a race Godolphin like to target, with previous winners including stakes scorers New Science and Naval Power.

How is he bred?

Charlie Appleby's two-year-old is the second foal out of Barnane Stud's wonderful Foxwedge mare Urban Fox, a five-time winner whose career highlight came when landing the Curragh's Pretty Polly Stakes. Having started out with James Tate, Urban Fox's other highlights on the track included placings in the Nassau Stakes, Prix Jean Romanet and Fillies' Mile.

Urban Fox: Group 1 winner when landing the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh Credit: Caroline Norris

Urban Fox was bred by Mascalls Stud and was initially a 10,000gns sale to Rabbah Bloodstock at Book 2 in 2015, before selling to Barnane for 425,000gns at the 2017 Tattersalls December Mare Sale. She is a half-sister to a number of minor winners, being out of the winning Nashwan mare Lomapamar, a half-sister to Royal Lodge Stakes scorer and Racing Post Trophy third Mons, plus Irish Oaks third Inforapenny.

Who does he have to contend with?

The colt's ten rivals include another well-bred individual in the Godolphin silks, a homebred by first-season sire Masar out of Punctilious called Royal Army. Trained by Saaeed bin Suroor, he is a close relation to Autumn Stakes scorer and 2,000 Guineas fourth Military March. Punctilious, a daughter of Danehill and Grand Prix de Deauville scorer Robertet, won the Yorkshire Oaks and Ribblesdale Stakes during her own career.

Another interesting individual is Lope De Vega's Travolta. He was bred by Highclere Stud and Michelle Morris, selling to James Ferguson for 140,000gns from Book 1. He is out of the stakes-winning Foxwedge mare Hertford Dancer, herself a granddaughter of Massarra, a Listed-winning and Group-placed Danehill full-sister to Kodiac and half-sister to Invincible Sprit, being out of Prince Faisal's mighty blue hen Rafha.

Massarra is the dam of Superlative Stakes winner and multiple Group 1-placed performer Gustav Klimt, now standing at Haras d'Annebault, as well as fellow black-type winners by Galileo in Wonderfully, Friendly, Cuff (dam of last Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas second Cairo) and Blissful.

