Racing Post Foal Gallery: April
The Aga Khan Studs' Siyouni filly out of the top-class Tarnawa, a Shamardal half-sister to Tahiyra
Orchardstown Stud's Sioux Nation brother to multiple Group winner Brave Emperor
Irish Emerald Stud's Royal Lytham colt out of a granddaughter of Blue Bunting
Juddmonte's Frankel colt out of the Group 2-placed Sand Share
Meon Valley Stud's Harry Angel colt out of Listed winner Twist 'N' Shake
The Aga Khan Studs' Frankel colt out of Prix Saint-Alary winner Siyarafina
A Bayside Boy filly out of dual Listed winner Folie De Louise and from the family of top-level winners Pilsudski, Creachadoir, Naaqoos and Sir John HawkwoodCredit: Ballylinch Stud
Haras de Beaumont's Sealiway colt out of PhoceeneCredit: Zuzanna Lupa
Juddmonte's Flightline colt out of multiple Graded winner Obligatory
Irish Emerald Stud's Invincible Spirit filly
Annaca Bloodstock's Starspangledbanner filly shares a tender moment with her dam
Meon Valley Stud's Dubawi filly out of the Group 1-placed Jazzi Top
John Johnstone's Time Test filly out of Reine Du Bal at the National Stud
Meon Valley Stud's Sergei Prokofiev colt out of Tropicana Bay
Cheveley Park Stud's Baaeed colt out of Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen's Trust
