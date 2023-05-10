Nominees announced for the TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards evening

Shortlisted nominees have been announced for nine of the 14 award categories at this year’s TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards evening, an event which takes place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Doncaster on May 22.

Hosted by Nick Luck, it will see breeders, owners, trainers and enthusiasts gather for an evening that includes reception drinks, canapes and a two-course dinner. Tickets are priced from £65 (inc. VAT) per person for TBA members and £70 (inc. VAT), for non-members.

Further details can be found on the TBA website.

The list of nominees are as follows:

BATSFORD STUD TROPHY for Leading Chaser

Edwardstone – bred by Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle

Le Milos – bred by Little Lodge Farm & Rahinston Farm

Midnight River – bred by Swanbridge Bloodstock Ltd.

ELUSIVE BLOODSTOCK TROPHY for Leading Mares Chaser

Pink Legend – bred by Francis Mahon

Snow Leopardess – bred by Marietta Fox-Pitt

Tweed Skirt – bred by Goldford Stud

YORTON TROPHY for Leading Novice Chaser

Bold Endeavour – Bred by Lisa Hales

Notlongtillmay – Bred by B J Forrester

Thyme Hill – Bred by Overbury Stallions Ltd.

HIGHFLYER BLOODSTOCK TROPHY for Leading Hurdler

Constitution Hill – bred by Sally Noott

Dashel Drasher – bred by Camilla Scott

I Like To Move It – bred by Mr & Mrs John Dawson

MICKLEY STUD TROPHY for Leading Mares’ Hurdler

Glimpse Of Gala – bred by Fran Marriott

Honeysuckle – bred by Dr Geoffrey Guy

Molly Ollys Wishes – bred by Keith & Dean Pugh

MIDNIGHT LEGEND TROPHY for Leading Mares Novice Hurdler

Luccia – Bred by Pump & Plant Services Ltd.

Kateira – Bred by Robert & Jackie Chugg

You Wear It Well – Bred by Reg & Jane Makin

PEEL BLOODSTOCK TROPHY for Leading Novice Hurdler

Crambo – Bred by Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd.

Inthepocket – Bred by Tessa Greatrex & David Futter

Makin’yourmindup – Bred by Mill House Stud & Kathy Stuart

SHADE OAK STUD TROPHY for Leading NHF Horse

Aslukgoes – Bred by Roger Brookhouse

Crest Of Glory – Bred by Swanbridge Bloodstock Ltd.

Gentle Slopes – Bred by Yorton Farm Stud

OVERBURY STUD TROPHY for Leading NHF Mare

Casa No Mento – Bred by Miss S J Turner

Lily Du Berlais – Bred by John Lightfoot

Mollys Mango – Bred by Mr & Mrs David Futter & Will Kinsey

ERIC GILLIE TROPHY – Special Achievement Award

DUDGEON CUP sponsored by Alne Park Stud – NH Broodmare of the Year

HORSE & HOUND CUP – Leading active British-based stallion by individual chase winners in GB & Ire in 2022-23

WHITBREAD SILVER SALVER– Leading active stallion by prize money in GB & Ire in 2022-23 (Progeny sired in Britain).

QUEEN MOTHER’S SILVER SALVER – NH Special Achievement Award

