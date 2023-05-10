Nominees announced for the TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards evening
Shortlisted nominees have been announced for nine of the 14 award categories at this year’s TBA National Hunt Breeders’ Awards evening, an event which takes place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Doncaster on May 22.
Hosted by Nick Luck, it will see breeders, owners, trainers and enthusiasts gather for an evening that includes reception drinks, canapes and a two-course dinner. Tickets are priced from £65 (inc. VAT) per person for TBA members and £70 (inc. VAT), for non-members.
The list of nominees are as follows:
BATSFORD STUD TROPHY for Leading Chaser
Edwardstone – bred by Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle
Le Milos – bred by Little Lodge Farm & Rahinston Farm
Midnight River – bred by Swanbridge Bloodstock Ltd.
ELUSIVE BLOODSTOCK TROPHY for Leading Mares Chaser
Pink Legend – bred by Francis Mahon
Snow Leopardess – bred by Marietta Fox-Pitt
Tweed Skirt – bred by Goldford Stud
YORTON TROPHY for Leading Novice Chaser
Bold Endeavour – Bred by Lisa Hales
Notlongtillmay – Bred by B J Forrester
Thyme Hill – Bred by Overbury Stallions Ltd.
HIGHFLYER BLOODSTOCK TROPHY for Leading Hurdler
Constitution Hill – bred by Sally Noott
Dashel Drasher – bred by Camilla Scott
I Like To Move It – bred by Mr & Mrs John Dawson
MICKLEY STUD TROPHY for Leading Mares’ Hurdler
Glimpse Of Gala – bred by Fran Marriott
Honeysuckle – bred by Dr Geoffrey Guy
Molly Ollys Wishes – bred by Keith & Dean Pugh
MIDNIGHT LEGEND TROPHY for Leading Mares Novice Hurdler
Luccia – Bred by Pump & Plant Services Ltd.
Kateira – Bred by Robert & Jackie Chugg
You Wear It Well – Bred by Reg & Jane Makin
PEEL BLOODSTOCK TROPHY for Leading Novice Hurdler
Crambo – Bred by Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd.
Inthepocket – Bred by Tessa Greatrex & David Futter
Makin’yourmindup – Bred by Mill House Stud & Kathy Stuart
SHADE OAK STUD TROPHY for Leading NHF Horse
Aslukgoes – Bred by Roger Brookhouse
Crest Of Glory – Bred by Swanbridge Bloodstock Ltd.
Gentle Slopes – Bred by Yorton Farm Stud
OVERBURY STUD TROPHY for Leading NHF Mare
Casa No Mento – Bred by Miss S J Turner
Lily Du Berlais – Bred by John Lightfoot
Mollys Mango – Bred by Mr & Mrs David Futter & Will Kinsey
ERIC GILLIE TROPHY – Special Achievement Award
DUDGEON CUP sponsored by Alne Park Stud – NH Broodmare of the Year
HORSE & HOUND CUP – Leading active British-based stallion by individual chase winners in GB & Ire in 2022-23
WHITBREAD SILVER SALVER– Leading active stallion by prize money in GB & Ire in 2022-23 (Progeny sired in Britain).
QUEEN MOTHER’S SILVER SALVER – NH Special Achievement Award
