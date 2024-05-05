Brother to Matron Stakes winner Champers Elysees set for Curragh debut on Monday

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden, 1.15 Curragh, Monday

What's the story?

The Curragh plays host to some excellent racing on bank holiday Monday and the card opens with an interesting looking median sires series maiden. It is a race to note, with previous winners including subsequent champion juvenile Air Force Blue, as well as Group winners Beckford, Quick Suzy and Matilda Picotte.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Elzem has been drawn in stall six of the 15 runners, with Dylan Browne McMonagle in the saddle for the two-year-old's debut in the famous double green silks of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

How's he bred?

The Archway Stud-bred colt is the eighth foal out of the maiden Mark Of Esteem mare La Cuvee, a half-sister to Italian Group 3 scorer She Bat and Ascot Listed winner Cask. That makes him a brother to Champers Elysees, winner of the Group 1 Matron Stakes and Group 3 Fairy Bridge Stakes for Johnny Murtagh in an excellent 2020 campaign.

A tough and talented filly, Champers Elysees was also second in the following year's Snow Fairy Stakes, having been privately sold to Teruya Yoshida the previous autumn. The pair are also full-siblings to five-time winner Daddies Girl.

Who does he face?

Among Elzem's colt's 14 rivals is the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Real Life, Coolmore's Calyx half-brother to Group 3 winners Great House and Aboulie. They are out of the Indian Ridge mare Anja, a half-sister to Prix du Jockey Club winner Anabaa Blue and from the illustrious family of Allegretta, Urban Sea, Galileo and Sea The Stars.

Another notable newcomer is Balldoyle's Right And True, a son of first-season sire and Coventry Stakes winner Arizona. The colt, a graduate of the Goffs November and Tattersalls Ireland September sales, is a half-brother to a number of speedy winners.

Mount Parnassus, a son of Ten Sovereigns and grandson of American Grade 1 scorer Mauralakana, was third on his debut at the Curragh last month, albeit beaten nine lengths. However, he could step forward markedly for the experience and is one to note second time out.

Barnavara, a daughter of Calyx and a Goffs Orby Book 1 graduate, makes her debut for Jessica Harrington. She hails from the family of Danceteria, winner of the Group 1 Bayerisches Zuchtrennen for David Menuisier.

Read this next:

Notable Speech makes a powerful statement to win the 2,000 Guineas for Dubawi

Good Morning Bloodstock is our unmissable email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.