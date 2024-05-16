Juddmonte's Wootton Bassett colt out of Frankel's half-sister makes debut at Newbury on Friday

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

ARC & Sky Sports Racing Support Starlight Maiden Stakes (3.00 Newbury, Friday)

What's the story?

A race won in the past by the likes of triple Group 1-winning sprinter Advertise and Frankel's first ever winner and subsequent Sandown Classic Trial victor Cunco, this Newbury contest is always worth keeping an eye on despite the rival televised attraction of the Dante meeting at York.

As it so happens, a relation of Frankel is set to run in Friday's race for Andrew Balding and Juddmonte in the form of Jouncy. The son of Wootton Bassett boasts a pedigree of note and hopefully he has the talent to go with it too.

How's he bred?

The two-year-old is the seventh foal out of Oasis Dream's dual Listed winner Joyeuse, herself out of the great Kind and a half-sister to the incomparable Frankel.

Frankel: his half-sister's son catches the eye at Newbury ahead of his debut Credit: Edward Whitaker

Now 13, she has proved a fine producer at stud, with her progeny including last year's Mill Reef Stakes winner Array, the Australian Group 1-placed Maximal and Jubiloso, a dual winner and also third in the Coronation Stakes. Joyeuse has also produced Jovial, a three-time winner and twice stakes-placed.

Joyeuse's dam Kind needs no introduction as not only the dam of Frankel, but also his multiple Group 1-winning brother Noble Mission and their three-part Group 3-winning sibling Bullet Train. The trio's Kingman half-brother, Kind's final foal, Kikkuli won on his second start last month and looks bound for a step up to stakes company shortly.

Who does he face?

The colt's rivals includes Wild Clary, a Dark Angel half-brother to Cunco and his fellow Group winner Maxux. The Richard Hannon-trained colt is a homebred of Barnane Stud and will bid to follow in his half-brother's footsteps in winning this race.

Wild Clary: will bid to follow in half-brother Cunco's footsteps Credit: Edward Whitaker

Another to note is Shadwell's Moonjid, a son of their first-season sire and Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather. The colt is out of stakes winner Sweet Cecily, making him a half-brother to the impressive Newbury debut scorer and 1,000 Guineas runner Star Style. He sold to Sheikha Hissa's team for 90,000gns at Tattersalls as a foal and is trained by Marcus Tregoning.

Defence Missile is one of the first on the track by Coolmore's Arc and Prix du Jockey Club hero Sottsass. The Bronte colt was bred by White Birch and Lynch Bages and sold to Joe Foley for €55,000 at Goffs Orby Book 1. He is notably well related as a half-brother to American Grade 2 scorer and Poule d'Essai des Pouliches second Speak Of The Devil, plus multiple Group winner Morando.

Muy Muy Loco is a Phoenix Of Spain half-brother to Commonwealth Cup second and Listed winner Flaming Rib, while Sumbe's Khafiz, a 135,000gns purchase from Tinnakill House as a foal from Tattersalls, is a half-brother to two black-type performers.

Read more

'It's wonderful to see this family come back to Group 1 prominence' - Princess Zahra Aga Khan hails Rouhiya renaissance

Good Morning Bloodstock is our unmissable email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.