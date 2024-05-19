Star producer Fallen For You's latest runner set to debut for the Gosdens at Windsor

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Darley EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6.10 Windsor, Monday)

Forecast odds: 12-1

What's the story?

Fight For You is the only newcomer among 14 declared for Windsor’s mile fillies’ stakes – while that in itself might catch the eye, so too does her pedigree is she is by Racing Post Trophy and 2,000 Guineas hero Saxon Warrior out of another Group 1 winner in Fallen For You

John Gosden trained the dam to win the 2012 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and along with son Thady handles her daughter for owner-breeders Normandie Stud.

How's she bred?

It’s early days for Saxon Warrior’s stud career but he has a Group 1 winner on his CV, Victoria Road, plus eight other stakes winners and hopefully he’ll have a good year.

Fallen For You, Dansili’s daughter, has proved a good producer, with four winners to her name led by multiple Group scorer Glorious Journey, whose career highlight, arguably, was winning the Group 2 Park Stakes at Doncaster. He cost a pretty penny at the sales, 2,600,000gns at Book 1 in 2016.

Fallen For You wins the 2012 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Mark Cranham

Love Is You – a 1,400,000gns Tattersalls December Mare Sale purchase following her racing career – won the Listed Radley Stakes at Newbury and was Group-placed, as was Queen For You, who won an Ascot novice event,

Who does she face?

Most of the debutante’s rivals have bits and pieces of form. Her stablemate Cat Ninja is definitely one of them having finished a promising neck runner-up on her debut to Blackbeard’s sister Run Away at Yarmouth last month. Cat Ninja is, notably, a Cotai Glory half-sister to 1,000 Guineas heroine Cachet.

Clove Hitch set Juddmonte back 725,000gns at Book 1 in 2022 and while some of that would have been on an eye to the future – her dam being a half-sister to Lillie Langtry – she wasn’t far behind Economics at Newbury in third on her reappearance last month, and the winner has since bolted up by six lengths in the Dante at York. So Juddmonte will have some optimism that Clove Hitch can lose her maiden status, if not here then at some point shortly.

Aurora’s Beauty cost Godolphin 600,000gns at the same Book 1 sale. A half-sister to Chindit, she was a fair third at Newmarket last month.

Read this next:

'I like looking at stats and they definitely figure in my mating plans' - Hanshen Tham on his recent run of success

Good Morning Bloodstock is our unmissable email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.