Shadwell's brother to Juddmonte and Prince of Wales's hero Mostahdaf set for Nottingham debut

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Discover Hospitality At Nottingham Racecourse Maiden Stakes (3.10 Nottingham, Tuesday)

What's the story?

Shadwell and the Gosdens combine for a blue-blooded newcomer at Nottingham on Tuesday, Mutaawid, and he stands out on pedigree in the extended mile contest. It will be fascinating to see how he fares on his racecourse bow for connections.

How's he bred?

The son of Frankel is the seventh foal out of the stakes-winning Dubawi mare Handassa, a half-sister to American Grade 2 scorer and Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes third Desert Stone. Also a half-sibling to the black-type-placed Euginio, Handassa is out of the Diktat mare Starstone, a half-sister to July Cup victor Pastoral Pursuits and Haydock Sprint Cup winner Goodricke, both by Bahamian Bounty.

Mutaawid is therefore a brother to Mostahdaf, the winner of last year's Juddmonte International and Prince of Wales's Stakes. The prolific performer stood his first season for Shadwell at Beech House Stud this season. Mutaawid and Mostahdaf are half-siblings to Nazeef, a winner of the Falmouth and Sun Chariot Stakes.

Nazeef: dual Group 1 winner and half-sister to Mostahdaf and Mutaawid

Handassa has a two-year-old colt by Kingman called Mudbir and a yearling filly by Frankel. She visited Baaeed this year, while daughter Nazeef has a two-year-old filly by Mohaather named Suhub. The daughter of Invincible Spirit was also covered by Shadwell's world champion turf horse.

Who does he face?

Among the three-year-old's rivals is the thrice-placed Redhot Whisper, a gelded son of Too Darn Hot and winning Galileo mare Whispering Bell.

Another with racecourse form is Battle Queen, a daughter of Churchill who has placed on all four starts. The €200,000 Goffs Orby graduate is a close relation to Superlative Stakes third Seventh Kingdom and a half-sibling to the stakes-placed Lahore.

Tianita is an unraced daughter of Iffraaj and out of Sir Percy's Lancashire Oaks winner Lady Tiana, herself a half-sister to Listed winner Blakeney Point.

