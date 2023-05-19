Lanwades Stud's Classic hero Study Of Man off the mark as Deepone strikes at Leopardstown

Lanwades Stud's regally bred first-season sire Study Of Man was provided with his first winner when Deepone justified favouritism in what looked a decent maiden at Leopardstown.

Deepone was bred by Andreas Bezzola out of the unraced Galileo mare Avyanna, making him a half-brother to Argentinian Group winner Avya D'Or and American scorer Altmeister.

He had sold from Barton Stud to Castle Bloodstock for 31,000gns at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale before making 62,000gns to trainer Paddy Twomey from Beechvale Stud at Tattersalls Book 3.

Study Of Man had always shown polished credentials to succeed at stud, being a Niarchos-bred son of the great Deep Impact and out of Second Happiness, a daughter of the phenomenal blue hen Miesque and a half-sister to French Classic winners Kingmambo and East Of The Moon, the latter also a hugely influential sire.

The eight-year-old won his sole start at two at Saint-Cloud for Pascal Bary. He went on to land the Group 2 Prix Greffulhe on his second start at three before Classic glory in the Prix du Jockey Club. He was also second to subsequent Arc hero Waldgeist in the following year's Prix Ganay and also in the Prix d'Ispahan to Zabeel Prince.

Study Of Man retired to Kirsten Rausing's Newmarket stud for the 2020 season, standing at an introductory fee of £15,000. He has held steady at £12,500 for the last three years.

