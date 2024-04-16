Juddmonte and Godolphin bluebloods among fascinating fillies' maiden runners on the Rowley Mile

Hillbridge and Poetic Dawn

Each Way Extra At bet365 EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (4.45 Newmarket, Wednesday)

What's the story?

A fascinating fillies' maiden from a pedigree perspective takes place on the Rowley Mile and it is a race that has produced several subsequent smart performers.

Last year's winner, Godolphin's Silver Lady, took Group 2 honours in Meydan's Cape Verdi in January, while 2019 winner Lavender's Blue claimed a brace of Pattern contests over a mile, including the Celebration Mile. Maqsad, Qazyna and Swiss Range all also graduated to black-type honours in recent seasons.

Naturally, this year's race is supplied with some bluebloods from some of the leading owner-breeders, including Juddmonte's Hillbridge and Godolphin's Poetic Dawn.

How are they bred?

Hillbridge is the first foal out of the Lawman mare Classical Times, a Listed winner when landing the Cecil Frail Stakes at Haydock. She was a rare horse-in-training purchase by Juddmonte and a hugely valuable proposition as a smart half-sister to Newspaperofrecord, an emphatic winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and also a Grade 1 winner at four when capturing the Just A Game Stakes.

Hillbridge is out of a half-sister to Newspaperofrecord Credit: Getty Images

Classical Times and Newspaperofrecord are out of Sceptre Stakes scorer and Cheveley Park Stakes second Sunday Times, a Holy Roman Emperor half-sister to the Listed-placed Question Times, dam of Irish Derby winner Latrobe and Oaks second Pink Dogwood. This excellent dynasty is thanks to James Wigan, who operated it under his Times Of Wigan Ltd. Classical Times has a yearling Frankel filly, a sister to Hillbridge.

Poetic Dawn is no less regally bred as the Godolphin homebred is out of the Sea The Stars mare Anna Sophia, a once-raced half-sister to Derby and King George hero Adayar.

Anna Sophia and her Darley Japan-standing half-brother are out of Group 3 winner and Irish 1,000 Guineas second Anna Salai – also the dam of this year's Winter Derby winner Military Order – herself a daughter of Sheikh Mohammed's Group 3 winner Anna Palariva and granddaughter of Park Hill Stakes victress Anna Of Saxony. Anna Sophia has an unnamed two-year-old colt by Teofilo.

Who do they face?

The Gosdens' unraced Justify filly Miss Justice is out of the Juddmonte-bred Time Being, an unraced Zamindar half-sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Timepiece and a half-sister to fellow top-flight winner Passage Of Time, the dam of Group 2 winner and National Stud sire Time Test and fellow Pattern winner Tempus.

Timepiece's sister Time Being is the dam of debutante Miss Justice Credit: Mark Cranham

King Edward VII Stakes winner Father Time also features under second dam Clepsydra, a winning Sadler's Wells half-sister to Double Crossed, the dam of the redoubtable Twice Over, and Sacred Shield, the dam of American Grade 1 heroine Viadera, Round Tower Stakes winner Sacred Bridge and black-type scorer Crossed Baton.

Godolphin also has the once-raced Aurora's Beauty, a Bated Breath half-sister to the high-class miler Chindit and a 600,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 graduate when consigned by Kilminfoyle House Stud.

Another to note is the three-time raced Bolsena, a Kingman daughter of the mighty Reem Three and therefore a half-sister to Group 1 winners Triple Time and Ajman Princess and Rosaline, the dam of 2,000 Guineas hopeful and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Rosallion.

Of the unraced fillies, Philippa Cooper's Taramasalata is very much of interest, being by the exciting Too Darn Hot and out of Nassau Stakes winner Sultanina.

