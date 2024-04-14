Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
17:25 Down RoyalHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
17:25 Down RoyalHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock
premium

Oh, Gino took the stage all right but Walk In The Park and Authorized stole their share of Aintree limelight

Tom Peacock reflects on the three days of the Grand National meeting 

Jonbon (Nico de Boinville) leads over the last fence to win the Melling Chase Aintree 12.4.24 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Jonbon (Nico de Boinville) leads over the last fence to win the Melling Chase Aintree 12.4.24 Pic: Edward WhitakerCredit: Edward Whitaker

A bob of the head proved fairly immaterial to the results at both the Aintree Grand National meeting and the overall British and Irish National Hunt sires' championship. 

Walk In The Park's Grade 1 double on Friday's card from his reliable servant Jonbon in the Melling Chase and a new strike at the top table from up-and-coming jumper Inothewayurthinkin in the Mildmay Novices' Chase had carried the Coolmore sire ever closer to a maiden title, which has looked inevitable for some weeks now.

The likeable Master Chewy was nutted on the line by Found A Fifty in Saturday's Maghull Novices' Chase, but Walk In The Park still finished as Aintree's leading sire. He also now has a lead of around £1 million in the sires' table, with only a few major meetings to come.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 14 April 2024inBloodstock

Last updated 17:09, 14 April 2024

iconCopy
more inBloodstock
more inBloodstock