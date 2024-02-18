'My horse did a great job' - Nile proves the jewel in the February Stakes

King Kamehameha’s son Peptide Nile sprang a surprise in the Group 1 February Stakes at Tokyo on Sunday, winning by a length and a quarter from Gaia Force (by Kitasan Black) in the 16-runner contest.

The winner tracked the high-tempo leaders after a good break, hit the front at the final furlong and held the fast-finishing Gaia Force, with Sekifu a neck further back in third. The favourite Omega Guiness, who settled in a good position under Christophe Lemaire, was swallowed up on the bend and dropped back to finish only 14th.

For Peptide Nile, this was a first Graded stakes success for the six-year-old out of the winning Manhattan Cafe mare Queen Olive, and his eighth win in total from 20 career starts.

Winning jockey Yusuke Fujioka said: "It was easy to get into a good position, but after chasing at the high pace, he got to the front early and managed to hold on. My horse did a great job. As long as I can keep his rhythm, he is strong and can lengthen stride for a long time.

“The horse's condition was really good. I've known the trainer [Hidetomo Take] since we were both jockeys, so I'd like to say, ‘Well done’.”

He added: “You know that the top Japanese horses are going to challenge for the big races overseas nowadays, so I want to challenge for them in the autumn’s big races."

Gaia Forse's jockey Yoshihito Nagaoka said: "He was patient as it was his first dirt race. The front end was fast, I could get into the right position, but we could move with good rhythm, and could lengthen stride, though. It's frustrating that we didn't win. Dirt is fine for him."

Derby aims for Ramjet

On the same card, Ramjet, who was settled last of an 11-strong field, spurted at the top of the home straight to catch the leader, Godolphin's Unquenchable, in the final furlong of the Hyacinth Stakes and beat him by three lengths, with Habire a nose back in third.

Ramjet: Tokyo success on Sunday could be stepping stone to far and wide Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

The mile Listed contest is one of Japan’s ‘road to the Kentucky Derby’ races.

The winning Majestic Warrior colt out of the Gold Allure mare Nefertiti was scoring for the third time in five career starts, and has now posted back-to-back wins under Kosei Miura.

Miura said: "Even when I rode him in the last race, I could feel his high ability. Last time, the seven furlongs was not suitable and it was tough for him, but I think the last race was a good experience for him, and the longer distance was definitely good.

“He sort of idled a little bit once he hit the front, but it was a comprehensive victory. I'm looking forward to the future and what's hidden in him."

Winning trainer Shozo Sasaki said: "Longer distance would be better than a mile. In the future, I would like to aim for the UAE Derby and the Kentucky Derby.”

