'You've got to believe in what you buy' - Ajay Anne thrilled after Enabler's triumph in Indian Derby

From dirt-cheap purchase in utero to Classic glory in the Indian Derby, the story of Enabler is a wonderful example of perseverance and dedication to breeding.

The son of Ruler Of The World had previously won another top-level contest, the Pune Derby, while he was also second in the Indian 2,000 Guineas.

Trained and ridden by the father and son pair of Malesh and Yash Narredu, the four-year-old made a major mark in claiming the nation's biggest race at Mahalaxmi in Mumbai at the start of this month, the first time in the 82-year history of the Indian Derby that such a family combination has emerged victorious.

Enabler is out of the Sleeping Indian mare Rozene, a three-time winner over five furlongs for North Yorkshire-based David Barron who was sold to Ajay Anne of New Approach Bloodstock for just 2,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale in 2019.

The inspired purchase has turned out to be just about the apogee of years of assessing and buying mares and stallions for the Indian industry.

Anne, a graduate of the Darley Flying Start Programme, says: "To give a background of the whole story, I've got a good relationship with a breeder called Sultan Singh, who bought Noverre, the Sussex Stakes winner.

"After he bought him, the horse sired Le Havre and some other good horses in Europe, while he went on to be successful in India too at Sohna Stud. Unfortunately he died after five or six years in India."

Ajay Anne in action at last year's Tattersalls December Mare Sale Credit: Laura Green

Having been born the son of a colonel in the Remount and Veterinary Corps on a 100-year-old Indian army stud farm, Anne's expert eye for a horse has been honed over many years. He was also an accomplished rider in India and was a licensed racing officer at Hyderabad racecourse.

Anne's expertise has turned to purchasing horses for some of his Indian-based clients, including the dams of subsequent Group 1 and Classic winners in India, as well as recent stallion buys in Tasleet, Prince Of Lir and James Garfield, which added to earlier imports such as Portamento and Planetaire.

He says: "Ever since then it's been a case of me doing my job and Mr Singh doing his job; we discuss everything and have huge faith in each other.

"I bought the dam of Juliette, who was probably the most successful racemare in the last two or three decades in India, she won six Group 1s including the Indian Oaks. Another was the dam of Success, who cleaned up every Classic, and then came Enabler."

Anne was always a believer in Ruler Of The World, a Derby-winning son of Galileo now standing in Spain. So much so that all the horses in India by the stallion were purchased by him.

Enabler as a foal with Rozene at Sohna Stud in India

"I always thought Ruler Of The World was slightly ignored," he says. "I think there are five horses in India by him and I bought all their dams in foal. One of those was Enabler and another was a filly who ran once in a Group 3 and won but didn't race again. I had trust in the stallion and he paid me back.

"Enabler's dam appeared at the sale where we bought three mares, I like consistent horses who perform and have some racing background behind them. Rozene didn't win anything significant but the Sleeping Indian cross with Ruler Of The World out of a Kingmambo mare would work for me."

Anne hopes that, having worked with horses in seven different countries, that experience and the backing and confidence from his clients can give him an edge when it comes to shopping at the sales.

"You've got to play with what you have and I thought the physical, soundness and speed from the dam's side would work really well," he says. "I never thought I'd buy her for 2,000gns, but you've got to believe in what you buy. It's a long process buying horses and building up relationships, I'm based in Dubai but grew up in India and I do make my trips and have contacts there.

The Wertheimer-bred Planetaire is another familiar name to stand at Sohna Stud

"I've also sold a few stallions to farms who I like working with. I keep myself busy with a few other things, including as a steward of the Emirates Racing Authority and chairman of the Martin Collins Group, but getting away from horses is impossible!

"Having bred some horses, it's an expensive hobby, but I've got a little farm and you've got to put your money where your mouth is sometimes. It's taught me more than I learn from others, as you learn the combinations that work."

Rozene, who did her winning for the Barron yard at Beverley, Yarmouth and Ripon, is reported in fine fettle, having been covered by the Wertheimer-bred Sohna Stud sire Planetaire.

The Listed-winning son of Galileo hails from an exceptional family as a brother to top-level winner Mondialiste and son of Prix Maurice de Gheest and Prix de la Foret winner Occupandiste.

Anne says: "Rozene has a three-year-old filly by Planetaire and is in foal to him. She's 13, is in good shape and produces good-looking babies."

Enabler's half-sister by Planetaire, pictured in June 2023 as a yearling

The Indian stallion ranks have swelled in recent years, in no small part thanks to Anne's purchases. Two of them, Prince Of Lir and Tasleet, struck Group 1 gold in 2023 through Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream and King's Stand Stakes winner Bradsell. They and former Rathbarry Stud sire James Garfield promise to add plenty of high-class speed into the Indian thoroughbred industry.

Anne says: "Last year was interesting because I bought Prince Of Lir, James Garfield and Tasleet. Two of those produced Group 1 winners in Europe after we bought them, which obviously added to the value of their progeny in India.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how Prince Of Lir does, while James Garfield has also settled in nicely and will cover some lovely mares. They'll both cover around 15-25 mares.

"I thought Tasleet was quite a shrewd buy as I think there were quite a lot of breeders in Europe who were disappointed he'd left. I'm not sure he was a superstar by European standards, but he's certainly being well received in India."

