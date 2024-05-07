'We were more than happy to get involved' - Coolmore to sponsor the German 2,000 Guineas

Coolmore have announced they will sponsor the 2024 German 2,000 Guineas, a Group 2 which will be run at Cologne on Monday, May 20.

Coolmore sires have provided the winners of three of the past ten renewals of the race, including Knife Edge, a son of Zoffany who struck for Marco Botti and the Coolmore partners in 2016.

This year's race will be branded the Coolmore St Mark’s Basilica German 2,000 Guineas.

"German breeders have been great supporters of Coolmore over the years and we have been long-time race sponsors in the country,” said Coolmore’s Joe Hernon. "We were more than happy to get involved on this occasion."

St Mark's Basilica: top-class son of Siyouni Credit: Colin J Kenny Photography

St Mark’s Basilica, whose name is carried in the race title, was crowned European champion two-year-old in 2020 and world champion three-year-old the following year.

The son of Siyouni sired the highest-priced foal in Europe and North America in 2023 at 575,000gns and his first crop includes a total of 17 sons or daughters of Group 1 winners or half-siblings to Group 1 winners.

Philipp Hein, general manager of Cologne racecourse, added: "We feel very honoured by the commitment and are pleased to have found a top international partner in Coolmore for this year's German 2,000 Guineas. Our thanks go to everyone involved."

