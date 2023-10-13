Gun Runner to stand for $250,000 as Three Chimneys' 2024 roster is released

Three Chimneys has announced its fees for the 2024 breeding season and record-breaking sire Gun Runner again will lead the way.

The sire sensation will stand for a fee of $250,000; up from $125,000 in 2022 – his fee was listed as private this year. The leading freshman sire of 2021, top second-crop sire of 2022, and current leading third-crop sire is the first stallion in history to have sired nine individual millionaires with just two full crops.

Gun Runner currently ranks second on the general sires list with nearly $14 million in progeny earnings (through to Thursday).

Counted among Gun Runner's 13 stakes winners and 31 stakes performers in 2023 are Grade 1 winners Echo Zulu, Gunite, and Locked. They are three Grade 1 performers this year. Recent Chandelier Stakes winner Chatalas is one of seven likely starters for Gun Runner in the upcoming Breeders' Cup.

Volatile will stand next season for $15,000 after having 75 yearlings average $135,000 at auction. He was the leading freshman sire by average at the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Select July Yearling Sale and is the sire of Three Chimneys' homebred yearling filly out of Love And Pride who sold for $1,150,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

Palace Malice, whose 2024 stud fee is $7,500, will be represented by Breeders' Cup starter Brocknardini.

Stallion 2024 fee 2023 fee

Gun Runner $250,000 Private

Funtastic $5,000 $5,000

Palace Malice $7,500 $7,500

Sky Mesa $10,000 $10,000

Volatile $15,000 $12,500

For all the latest bloodstock and racing news from North America, visit Bloodhorse