'To my knowledge never before has a stud of this magnitude and significance been offered publicly'

Historic Hunter Valley nursery Segenhoe Stud, a show-stopping trophy property that has a long and rich record of producing elite horses, is seeking a new custodian.

After much consideration, Sydney businessman Kevin Maloney has decided to call for expressions of interest to buy the fertile 567-hectare stud, potentially marking the end of the entrepreneur’s 14 years of involvement with the Upper Hunter farm, which has enjoyed a golden era under his leadership.

Boasting recent Group 1 graduates Joliestar, In Secret, Pride Of Jenni, Amelia’s Jewel and King Colorado on its honour roll, Segenhoe Stud could command a significant price in the tens of millions of dollars given the value of the land and the associated high-end infrastructure on Segenhoe.

The significance of Maloney’s decision to possibly part with the prized parcel of land in the southern hemisphere’s thoroughbred breeding epicentre is likely to spark interest from leading breeders domestically and internationally, one which would allow them to establish a foothold in the Scone region with the purchase of the prestigious property.

Maloney bought the celebrated 116-year-old stud in 2010 (which had moved from its original site to its current location) and since then he has invested considerably to double the size of the farm and make infrastructure and pasture improvements.

With ten kilometres of the Hunter River traversing the property, the Segenhoe Valley thoroughbred and Angus cattle stud features an exquisite homestead, a manager’s residence, guest house, yearling preparation barn, fairlight facilities and a stud office.

All horse paddocks are double-fenced, with mature trees providing shelter from all weather conditions, further supplemented by tree-covered shelter sheds in larger paddocks.

An extensive water licence enables irrigation to virtually all horse paddocks, while bitumen roads throughout the property mitigate dust, safeguarding the animals' well-being.

The alluvial river flats have nearly 30 feet of topsoil, while the diverse range of paddocks also feature various pastures and soil types, allowing tailored paddocks for individual horses’ needs.

The property is being offered for sale by Magic Millions, Sotheby’s and Donovan & Co through an expression of interest process which closes on July 4.

Donovan & Co’s Clint Donovan said: “To my knowledge never before has a stud of the magnitude and significance of Segenhoe been offered publicly”.

Donovan told ANZ Bloodstock News: “Certainly not in recent decades and certainly not at the absolute peak of its influence on the industry worldwide.

Segenhoe Stud: expression of interest process closes on July 4 Credit: Segenhoe Stud

“The ability to emerge as the new owner of this remarkable piece of Australia is something that will no doubt attract global attention and interest.

“Australia's thoroughbred industry continues to thrive in all facets and Segenhoe is the absolute leader in sales results and the leading breeding farm of stakes winners in the southern hemisphere.”

Segenhoe Stud is in close proximity to leading stallion farms Darley and Newgate Farm on Rouchel Road, which has been declared by some as “the road of champions”, while Arrowfield and Vinery studs are also nearby.

Donovan added: “Segenhoe Stud is an absolute show-stopping trophy property.

“However, the added value for a new owner to inherit the incredible history and standing in the marketplace of the brand Segenhoe Stud and carry it forward into the future is a great thrill to be entrusted with, and we sincerely thank Kevin and the Maloney family for the ability to do so.”

Maloney, who made his fortune in the resources sector and is the founder and chairman of the privately owned and diversified Tulla Group, agreed Segenhoe was a marquee thoroughbred property warranting global appeal.

Maloney told ANZ Bloodstock News: “There’s been people from the horseracing industry wanting to buy a few parts of it, but we never wanted to split it up to any large degree because we also run an extensive Segenhoe Aberdeen Angus stud there, which cleans up all the paddocks. It’s a purebred Angus stud and it has its annual bull sales and all that, so it’s an integral part of the property’s operation.

“[The aim is] to try and find someone who wants to continue the journey of the Segenhoe name and branding, which has been around since 1908.”

Peter O’Brien has been general manager and a mainstay of Segenhoe since late 2013, crossing from Coolmore after nearly 30 years with the Magnier family owned operation, bringing with him his high level of expertise, something that is recognised by prominent industry investor John Camilleri, the breeder of four-time Cox Plate champion Winx.

Merchant Navy lands the Diamond Jubilee Stakes - he was born and raised at Segenhoe Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Winx’s dam Vegas Showgirl, who died last year, had resided at Segenhoe over the past decade, while her offspring have been born and raised on the property.

Dual-hemisphere Group 1-winning sprinter Merchant Navy, twice juvenile-winning colt and now Coolmore-based sire King’s Legacy, Hong Kong champion Eagle Way, and Sky Field, Oohood, Manuel and Ellsberg were also born and in the lush paddocks of Segenhoe. In all, 13 Segenhoe graduates have won Group 1s in the past decade.

Under O’Brien’s watch, Segenhoe Stud consigned seven million-dollar yearlings at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale in January in a draft that grossed A$16.665 million and it sold another three seven-figure yearlings at last month’s Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale.

This season’s stakes-winning colts Highness and High Octane, two of 13 stakes winners sold by the farm to attain black-type victories in 2023-24, were also bred, raised and sold by Segenhoe.

If Segenhoe Stud is sold, it won’t end Maloney’s involvement with the industry. He voiced his intention to continue to breed and race horses even when someone else has the duty to continue the legacy of Segenhoe.

