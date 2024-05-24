Half-brother to El Fabiolo among store section of Arqana Summer Sale with entries revealed

The catalogue for the Arqana Summer Sale has been unveiled.

Taking place over four days, the Summer Sale will be held from Monday, July 1 to Thursday, July 4.

It will offer 134 Flat-bred two-year-olds, 176 two- and three-year-old stores, 200 horses-in-training and 115 mares and fillies.

Two-year-old canters at Deauville racecourse will take place on the Monday, with two-year-old Flat-breds and two- and three-year-old stores selling the next day, followed by horses-in-training on the Wednesday and breeding stock on the final day.

On the graduate front, Birthe recently took the Group 2 Prix Saint-Alary, while Nadette, Fang and Engaliwe have all won at Group level.

Over jumps, Fastorslow and Amy Du Kiff won the Punchestown Gold Cup and Prix Maurice Gillois respectively, while Jeriko Du Reponet, Nietzsche Has and Absurde have all scored at Group/Graded level.

Having most recently produced Birthe, the last breeze-up of the season will offer 134 pre-trained two-year-olds by leading sires Blue Point, Churchill, Galiway, Justify, Kingman, Kodiac, Mehmas, New Bay, Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Sea The Stars, Starspangledbanner, Too Darn Hot, Violence and Zarak, and young stallions Arizona, Earthlight, Circus Maximus, Far Above, Fighting Irish, Golden Horde, Hello Youmzain, Kameko, Mohaather, Romanized, Sands Of Mali, Sergei Prokofiev, Silverwave, Threat and Wooded.

Of note are a son of Justify out of a sister to multiple Groupe 1 scorer Unique Bella (lot 3) out of the very talented Unrivaled Belle, and a son of Group winner K Club by Sea The Stars (64).

There is also a daughter of No Nay Never who is a half-sister to Group winner Duhail (127) and a son of Vino Rosso out of the black-type Stormy Noevel (134).

Among the colts, fillies and geldings catalogued for the store section are full or half-siblings to Group/Grade 1 winners Amy Du Kiff (152), Diego Du Charmil (190) and El Fabiolo (297), as well as Group/Graded scorers Faivoir (284), Royale Maria Has, Royale Joana Has (296), Amour Du Mathan (309) and Nietzsche Has (273).

Also of note are the well-bred lots that include a grandson of No Risk At All out of Grade 1 scorer Tanais Du Chenet (209), a filly by Nirvana Du Berlais out of multiple Graded winner Let's Dance (255), a son of Zarak out of the black-type Hell's Queen (230), as well as the first foals out of the very talented Fabulous Dragoness (206) and Farafra (208), by Doctor Dino and Great Pretender respectively.

In the breeding stock section, among the pedigrees that stand out is a half-sister to recent Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris hero Gran Diose (629) carrying her first foal by Nirvana Du Berlais.

There is also the Listed winner and Group-placed Restiana (651) who is in foal to Galiway, together with a half-sister to Group winners King Of Koji and Hara Juku (638) carrying her first foal by Ten Sovereigns.

Peruse the catalogue in full here.

Read this next:

Dual Group 1 winner turned sire Gladiatorus dies aged 19