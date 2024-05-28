Flightline's half-brother eases to three-length win on debut to back-up bullet workouts

Eagles Flight, a three-year-old Curlin half-brother to undefeated 2022 world champion Flightline, delivered a powerful performance in his much anticipated debut on Monday at Santa Anita.

Bred in Kentucky and co-owned by Summer Wind Equine, the big bay colt rallied between horses entering the stretch and overcame some inexperience to draw away a sixteenth of a mile from the wire to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

Eagles Flight is co-owned by Hronis Racing, Summer Wind and Bill Farish. Like Flightline trained by John Sadler and ridden by Flavien Prat, the colt came into the $56,000 maiden special weight off a series of three five-furlong bullet works. The main question hanging over his debut was his lack of experience, but nothing dissuaded bettors from making him the 4-5 favourite.

After being bumped at the start, Prat gave Eagles Flight a patient ride, tracking in seventh early along the rail until the turn in the six-furlong contest. Corso's Pick set the pace.

When the field reached the turn, Prat guided Eagles Flight to the outside and had him three paths wide entering the stretch, rallying between horses. The lack of experience showed itself a furlong from the wire, where the colt had hooked up with Santarena , a son of Omaha Beach with three races to his credit that yielded two seconds. Eagles Flight got his head turned toward the outside but Prat got him refocused and straightened quickly.

Then Eagles Flight took the lead with a half furlong to go and pulled away easily, appearing to just find his best stride.

"He was a little green out of there, then I was in a nice rhythm down the backside," said Prat. "I was very pleased with the way he handled himself with the other horses. Turning for home he kind of leaned on that other horse [Santarena] to the inside, but I was able to correct him with my left hand and he won the race."

Sadler said: "We're really happy. He got about four races of experiences in him from one race, considering he had to come up the inside and eat a lot of dirt. He handled those lessons very well, so I was very pleased."

Eagles Flight, who is out of Feathered, was winning over the same course and distance as his famous half-brother had on his debut in April 2021. Flightline went on to be undefeated in six starts and was retired to Lane's End Farm, where he stood his second season this year at $150,000.

He was given an official rating of 140 for his outstanding performances, in particular in the Pacific Classic and Breeders' Cup Classic on his last two starts, which rated him the equal of Frankel, Alleged and Shergar and just 1lb behind Dancing Brave, based on the international classifications which started in 1977.

