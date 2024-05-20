Flightline's first foals among stellar JRHA Select Sale catalogue

A stellar catalogue for the JRHA Select Sale has been released, with yearlings and foals by some of the world's leading sires among the entries.

Taking place over two days, with the yearling session on July 8 and the foal session on July 9, the catalogue features three foals from the first crop of American world champion Flightline.

The auction also includes 13 yearlings and 19 foals by Kitasan Black, the sire of 2023 world champion Equinox, plus seven yearlings and five foals by Real Steel, sire of UAE and Saudi Derby winner Forever Young. A foal from the first crop of Shadwell's outstanding champion Baaeed also features as lot 400.

Among the yearling entries is a Lord Kanaloa colt out of Poule d'Essai des Pouliches winner Dream And Do (1); a Palace Pier colt out of Prix Saint-Alary scorer Incarville (11); an Epiphaneia colt out of Irish Oaks scorer Even So (24); a Real Steel half-brother to Japanese Horse of the Year Lys Gracieux (45); a Kitasan Black half-sister to 2023 Japanese champion juvenile filly Ascoli Piceno (71); and a Harbinger brother to Nassau Stakes winner Deirdre (74).

Lys Gracieux's half-brother will be offered at the sale Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

Also entered is a Saturnalia filly out of EP Taylor Stakes winner Etoile (93); a Contrail half-brother to Coronation Stakes and Prix Rothschild scorer Qemah (133); and an Admire Mars colt out of Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies winner Ria Antonia (172).

Other sires represented include Asia Express, Big Arthur, Bricks And Mortar, Cheval Grand, Chrysoberyl, Daiwa Major, Dee Majesty, Drefong, Eishin Flash, Essential Quality, Fierement, Gold Dream, Gold Ship, Indy Champ, Isla Bonita, Just A Way, Justify, Kitasan Black, Kizuna, Leontes, Maurice, Mikki Isle, Mind Your Biscuits, Mr Melody, Nadal, New Year's Day, Orfevre, Poetic Flare, Real Steel, Red Falx, Rey De Oro, Rulership, Satono Aladdin, Satono Crown, Satono Diamond, Silver State and Siskin.

Featured among the foal entries on the second day is a Contrail colt out of American Grade 1 winner A Raving Beauty (308); a Kitasan Black colt out of German Oaks heroine Serienholde and a half-brother to the top-class Schnell Meister (364); a Gun Runner half-brother to 2023 Arkansas Derby winner Angel Of Empire (398); a Flightline colt out of Argentinian Grade 1 winner Tan Gritona (419); and an Efforia colt out of Fillies' Mile winner Listen (544).

Other sires with entries in this section include Admire Mars, Al Ain, American Pharoah, Asia Express, Authentic, Baaeed, Benbatl, Big Arthur, Bricks And Mortar, Chrysoberyl, Danon Kingly, Danon Smash, Declaration Of War, Drefong, Epicenter, Epiphaneia, Fierement, Gendarme, Gold Dream, Gold Ship, Henny Hughes, Hot Rod Charlie, Indy Champ, Isla Bonita, Justify, Kizuna, Known Agenda, Leontes, Le Vente Se Leve, Lord Kanaloa, Majestic Warrior, Makahiki, Maurice, Mendelssohn, Mikki Isle. Mind Your Biscuits, Nadal, New Year's Day, Orfevre, Poetic Flare, Real Steel, Rey De Oro, Rulership, Salios, Satono Aladdin, Satono Crown, Satono Diamond, Saturnalia, Silver State, Sinister Minister, Siskin, Suave Richard and Wootton Bassett.

The catalogue is available on the JRHA website, while printed catalogues will be sent out by June 3.

