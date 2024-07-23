Liable, 2010 Kentucky broodmare of the year and dam of champion Blame, dies aged 29

Liable, the 2010 Kentucky broodmare of the year and dam of 2010 Eclipse Award-winning older male and Breeders' Cup Classic winner Blame , died on Friday due to infirmities of old age.

The 29-year-old daughter of Seeking The Gold was a homebred for Claiborne Farm, in partnership with Nicole Perry Gorman, out of the Grade 1-placed Nijinsky II mare Bound, herself bred by and raced for Claiborne. Adele Dilschneider later assumed Gorman's place in the partnership prior to Liable's racing career.

Trained by Frank Brothers, Liable won six of her 15 starts during her racing career from 1998-99. Although she never earned a stakes victory, Liable did pick up allowance wins at Churchill Downs, Keeneland, and Fair Grounds, while she finished in the money in the A.P. Indy Stakes at Keeneland and the Wild Flower Stakes at Lone Star Park.

Blame (right): Breeders' Cup Classic winner and Grade 1 sire Credit: Edward Whitaker

Liable retired to Claiborne for her broodmare career, where she produced five winners from six foals. All of Liable's foals began their racing careers as homebreds for Claiborne and Adele Dilschneider.

Her most successful runner was Blame, a son of the late Claiborne stallion Arch, whose 2010 campaign was highlighted by a victory over Zenyatta in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Churchill Downs. Blame won nine of his 13 races and earned over $4.3 million, with other Grade 1 victories in the Whitney Handicap and Stephen Foster Stakes.

Blame stands at Claiborne and has sired six individual top-level winners, while he is also the broodmare sire of 2022 American champion two-year-old Forte.

