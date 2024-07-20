Grade 1 winner and sire Gemologist dies in South Korea aged 15

Gemologist, winner of the 2012 Grade 1 Wood Memorial Stakes and a Kentucky Derby starter, died on Tuesday in South Korea at the age of 15

His death, said Bloodhorse, was reported on the Korean Stud Book's Obituary of Stallions. Cause of death was not provided.

The son of Tiznow was exported from the United Sates to South Korea in November 2021. He previously stood at WinStar Farm near Versailles, Kentucky, from 2013-18, and Acadiana Equine at Copper Crowne in Louisiana from 2019-21. His stud fee peaked at $25,000 in 2017.

Bred in Kentucky by G Watts Humphrey Jr and Louise Ireland Humphrey, Gemologist was out of the unraced Mr. Prospector mare Crystal Shard, a full-sister to Grade 2 winner Withallprobability.

Crystal Shard had 12 foals. Gemologist was by far the best, but she also produced stakes winner Clear Destiny, by Deputy Minister, and stakes-placed Perfect Cut (A.P. Indy).

The WinStar Farm partnership Maverick Racing purchased Gemologist as a weanling for $310,000 at the 2009 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale from Lane's End, agent.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Gemologist won his first five starts, including the 2011 Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2) at Churchill Downs and the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct.

Undefeated heading into the Kentucky Derby, he was sent off as the third choice at 8.60-1 odds but raced erratically and finished 16th behind I’ll Have Another

Gemologist raced one more time, finishing last of six in the Haskell Invitational Stakes. He was retired the winner of five of seven starts, with earnings of $794,885.

At stud Gemologist sired 2016 Grade 1 Frizette Stakes winner Yellow Agate, Grade 2 winner Horologist, and Grade 3 winners Miss Bigly and Theory. He also shuttled to Chile and produced Grade 1 winner La Buena Vida and Grade 3 winner Embalogist.

Stallions who have died over the last few years in South Korea include Menifee, Private Vow, With Distinction, Whywhywhy, Dortmund, Vicar, Winchester and Ecton Park.

Animal rights groups have long been concerned about the export of racehorses and stallions to South Korea, where eating horse meat is commonplace.

A few years ago, US racecourse owners the Stronach Group endorsed a call from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) to ban the sale of North American thoroughbreds to South Korean racing interests.

