News

Initial entries for the Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale unveiled

Kim Bailey's 6th Festival winner Chianti Classico under Erika Creed at Thorndale Farm, Andoversford 21.3.24 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Chianti Classico: Ultima Chase winner is one of the sale's leading graduates in 2024Credit: Edward Whitaker

The initial 23 entries for the Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale next Thursday, April 25, are now online and include 11-winning and placed four-year-olds. 

Further wildcard entries will be accepted after this weekend's racing.

Graduates of the sale include this year's Ultima Chase winner Chianti Classico, who then ran pretty well to be fourth in Grade 1 company at Aintree last week, and Grade 2 winners American Mike, successful in the Ten Up Novice Chase, Ash Tree Meadow, winner of the Webster Cup at Navan last month and at the same level at Down Royal earlier in the season, and Brewin’upastorm, successful in the Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle at Fairyhouse this month and a dual winner of the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell.

American Mike and Ash Tree Meadow, who hold Grade 1 entries at Punchestown, were sold at the 2021 April Sale for £195,000 and £135,000 under Sean and Donnchadh Doyle’s Monbeg Stables banners. Chianti Classico was purchased by Aiden Murphy and Kim Bailey from Milestone Stables for £105,000. 

Initial entries this year include horses from Ballycrystal Stables, Harley Dunne, Monbeg Stables and Skehanagh Stables. The catalogue can be viewed here

