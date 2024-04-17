'The reaction has been huge' - buyers on the lookout for another Hewick at Goresbridge Select Sale

For the first time in six years, thoroughbred hooves are echoing around the sales complex at Goresbridge as the company stages its inaugural Select Sale of point-to-pointers and horses-in-training on Thursday.

Ed Donohoe, along with his wife Siobhan, took over running the family auctioneering business this year and the company, which is the largest sport horse sales house in Europe, is going in a new direction, one which has been enthusiastically supported by the point-to-point community in particular.

Donohoe said on Wednesday: "There's been a great response to the sale, we've received huge support and the vendors are really behind it. The only unfortunate thing from our perspective is there hasn't been enough racing because of the weather.".

An initial catalogue of 38 horses was increased to 45 with the addition of wildcards after the weekend's action, and amid a myriad boutique sales of pointers, Donohoe believes the sale has proved so popular because Goresbridge offers an outlet for horses at the more affordable end of the spectrum.

He said: "What we have here is a cheaper option and there are an awful lot of people in the market for horses that aren't going to cost six-figures. We have agents, trainers and representatives of a number of syndicates from the UK all booked in, and they tell me they have orders to buy horses."

There is a selection of young and proven horses on offer for those buyers who have made their way across the Irish Sea and for those closer to home, with the location of the sales complex, so close to many of Ireland's leading point-to-point trainers, making it the perfect venue.

Hewick: King George-winning graduate of Goresbridge Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Donohoe said: "We have a good catalogue with five year-old maiden winners, some nice four-year-olds who have shown potential on their first outings and some horses with form on the track, including Queen Nel, who won a maiden hurdle at Gowran for Ray Cody."

Some of the biggest and most successful names in the business, including the Monbeg team, Pat Doyle, Colin Bowe and Harley Dunne, have supported the sale with drafts from their yards, and Donohoe said that is a result of the company providing them with a platform to sell at home.

"People want the option of selling their horses in Ireland, especially those who aren't going to make €100,000 or €200,000," he said. "There's a lot less time and expense involved, and it's much easier than having to travel."

King George VI Chase hero Hewick has been keeping the Goresbridge flag flying in the racing world over the last three seasons and is an example of the type of gem that can be unearthed when buyers are willing to dig a little deeper.

"Hewick has been fantastic and there could be another Hewick bought here tomorrow," said Donohoe. "We're excited for it and hoping the buyers show up, then it's a case of matching buyers to horses. The reaction has been huge, everybody wants to see it working."

The sale starts at 1pm. The catalogue, along with photographs and videos of the lots, is available to view here.

More to read

King and Queen's half-brother to recent Group 1 winner one of several head-turners in the Wood Ditton

'The kind of touch you dream about' - Walsh thrilled after Godolphin stretch to 525,000gns for son of New Bay