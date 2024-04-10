'I loved the diversification of it' - breeze-up guru Roderic Kavanagh looking to make a splash at the Goffs Aintree Sale

Roderic Kavanagh is a man of many talents and the leading breeze-up consignor will aim to make a splash at the Goffs Aintree Sale on Thursday when selling a point-to-pointer for the first time.

Kavanagh, best known for producing and selling subsequent superstars like Vandeek through his Glending Stables, is dealing with the opposite side of the stamina spectrum when it comes to Claim The Throne (lot 15).

A son of Kapgarde out of a winning Spanish Moon sister to Grade 1 heroine Laurina, Claim The Throne was picked up as a two-year-old from the Arqana Summer Sale, where he made €42,000 to Equos Racing International.

On how he has come to sell at a predominantly point-to-point auction, Kavanagh explained: "The start of it was through my dad [Peter]'s mare, she bred a good horse called Weseekhimhere, by Elusive Pimpernel, and she went back to him off the back of that.

"Rather than prep one, I said I'd get a companion and so I went to France and bought Claim The Throne as a two-year-old. We didn't sell him at the store sales last year, but he's just been a joy to be around and he's a real athlete."

The four-year-old has progressed with every run in three starts this year, most recently finishing runner-up to Jordans Cross – who also sells here, as lot 3 – at Quakerstown at the end of last month, and Kavanagh is hopeful there is plenty more improvement in him.

The Goffs UK Aintree Sale gets under way on Thursday after racing

"I think he was going to fill the second spot at Ballyragget on his second start, but he was brought down when Derek O'Connor fell in front of him, but he was running a nice race that day," he said.

"With the breeze-ups around the corner I had to rush three runs into him and he's taken it brilliantly."

Producing and training point-to-points is a far-removed discipline to his stock-in-trade breeze-up horses, but Kavanagh said: "I've really enjoyed it and it's great to get insight into something else.

"I suppose I got a bit of a shock to the system first time out, I couldn't believe the fitness levels of the opposition in the parade ring – I thought my horse looked fit at home but he got to the races and looked like a broodmare, so it was great he finished as close as he did the first day [at Punchestown].

"There's not much speed training, it's all about stamina, stamina, stamina, whereas the breeze-ups are the opposite."

So, will Thursday's venture be the start of a permanent new string to his bow, or is it a temporary diversion?

"I've actually loved the diversification of it, it was probably intended to be a one-off but I wouldn't be against doing it again as there could be further opportunities to buy nice horses," answered Kavanagh.

"At the same time, we've got a stud farm and my sister is very busy foaling mares and I'd like to give a bit more support to her and the day job."

There is much for Kavanagh and the team to look forward to this Flat season, with star graduate Vandeek bidding to add to his Group 1 haul after an unbeaten campaign at two.

The Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner sold to Anthony Stroud for 625,000gns at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale last spring, having been purchased by Glending Stables for 42,000gns from Childwickbury Stud at the December Yearling Sale. Hopes are high the Havana Grey colt can continue his brilliant run after a good winter.

Kavanagh said: "It's great to have seen him winter so well and when [joint-trainer] Ed Crisford was talking about him the other day you could feel his fondness for the horse. It would be a dream if we could do that sort of thing again and that's what it's all about, the dream."

There is no chance to recuperate after Aintree as the Glending Stables staff will be in action at the Craven Sale on Monday. Among the draft is a colt from the final crop of Galileo, a three-parts relation to Listed winner Hidden Dimples, while Kavanagh also put in good word for a filly by the late Bernardini, a Calyx colt and filly by Showcasing.

"We've got a lovely draft for the Craven," he said. "Obviously the Galileo colt is a bit of a headline act and is a dream to be around. He has a lovely personality and seems to do his work very well, while we have a last-crop Bernardini filly who looks pretty smart too. We're excited about them all."

The first lot in the Goffs Aintree Sale is 2022 Cheltenham Festival winner Love Envoi, and a total of 28 horses are set to go under the hammer.

The sale takes place in the winner's enclosure after the final race, and the catalogue can be viewed here.

