'He’s been the ultimate thoroughbred' - Darley Australia's champion racehorse and sire Lonhro pensioned

Champion racehorse and stallion Lonhro has been pensioned and will live out his years at Darley’s Kelvinside in the Hunter Valley.

“It is with great appreciation that I announce that the decision to retire Lonhro from covering duties has been confirmed,” Godolphin Australia’s managing director Vin Cox said on Thursday.

“The stallion team, led by Barley Ward-Thomas and Yev Kovalov, plus Lonhro’s long-time mate Deen Griesheimer and all other handlers who have contributed within our stallion barn have done a wonderful job caring for this Australian icon for over a decade, and who will continue to do so.

“It’s important to us that the horse retires on his terms and to all who have supported Lonhro throughout his career, we thank you enormously.”

The rising 25-year-old has sired 13 individual Group 1 winners including Coolmore stallion Pierro and just last Saturday he provided another reminder of his prowess by siring Rosehill Guineas winner Lindermann, whose own fighting victory was not unlike the champion qualities Lonhro often displayed during his 35-start career.

Bred by Jack and Bob Ingham’s Woodlands stud, the fan favourite for both racing and breeding fans, is greatly remembered for his determined Australian Cup win of 2004 as racecaller Greg Miles called, “He’s in desperate trouble, the champ,” before lifting to beat three-year-old Delzao in the final 50 metres.

It was the most famous of 11 Group 1 wins for the stallion, a December 10-born foal and pin-up for the late foals and ensuing racecourse success.

“What can you say about him that hasn’t already been said?” Darley’s head of stallions Alastair Pulford said.

“From the time he was born he’s been the ultimate thoroughbred. He went on to be an amazing racehorse, the horse of the year, who then became champion sire, leading broodmare sire and now has sons at stud who will carry on his name.

“He was one of the keys behind the purchase of the Ingham racing operation all those years ago and a lot of the success of that deal relied on him.

“He’s certainly got an aura about him, even at his age he’s still so fondly remembered by so many people.”

Lonhro's leading progeny include the top-class Pierro Credit: Brendon Thorne

A champion sire in 2010-2011, Lonhro’s broodmares are also leaving a lasting legacy on the Australian Stud Book with his mares producing 63 individual stakes winners to date, headed by Makybe Diva Stakes winner Gatting and this season’s Caulfield Guinea winner Golden Mile.

Top sprinter Jigsaw, who runs in Friday's William Reid Stakes at Moonee Valley, is also out of a Lonhro mare.

During a remarkable 19 seasons at stud, which started in 2004, Lonhro covered 2,231 mares. He has 39 weanlings on the ground and he covered 33 mares last spring, his final season in the breeding shed.

He opened his stud career at a fee of A$60,000 and rose to a high of A$110,000 in 2012. He stood for A$55,000 last year.

