Goffs 'focusing on quality' as Spring Store Sale returns to single-session event

Goffs has slimmed down its Spring Store Sale into a one-day event, taking place at Doncaster on May 21.

The auction had been expanded to a two-day affair in 2021 but organisers have decided to put a focus on quality over quantity.

Some 273 entries have been taken and all stores will be eligible for the £100,000 Spring Sale Bumper at Newbury. Bonus prizes will award the winning trainer a free six-month lease of a two-stall horse box from TheAult with the winning vendor receiving a bespoke package from Charles Murphy wines.

Lots on offer include a Walk In The Park gelding out of the dual Grade 3-winning mare Polygona (lot 4), a Bullet Train half-brother to the dual Grade 1 winner The Worlds End (110), a Wings Of Eagles half-brother to the multiple Grade 1 winner Bellshill (160) and a Jukebox Jury gelding out of a half-sister to the two-mile star Master Minded whose brother, He Can’t Dance, topped last week's Goffs Aintree Sale at £300,000.

The sale features progeny of many other the leading young and established National Hunt sires including Blue Bresil, Crystal Ocean, Getaway, Goliath Du Berlais, Beaumec De Houelle, Doctor Dino, Jack Hobbs, Jeu St Eloi, Golden Horn, Kapgarde and Masked Marvel.

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: "This year we have really focused on quality by distilling the sale down. The expansion of the sale to two days back in 2021 allowed the sale to grow its market share significantly and saw it attract more top end stores which created new British records and clearly demonstrated this sale’s ability to deliver at the very top of the market.

"Our goal this year, from the outset, was to refine the catalogue to a more select offering while importantly maintaining the quality, top end stores. We feel we have achieved that as we have produced a select, one-day sale which will once again feature some of the finest stores to be offered at public auction in 2024.

"We took a similar approach when launching last year’s inaugural British NH Breeders’ Showcase, as we were tight on selection, focusing on quality, and the resulting sale was very successful. That has not been lost on our vendors, and this approach has been well received with many supporting the move by sending even better horses to the sale, and for that we are extremely grateful."

