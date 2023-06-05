Ghaiyyath's sibling Knight To King makes a shining debut at Gowran

Knight To King made a dream start for a family which has served Dermot Weld very well as he tore clear in Monday's Kings of Ossory Maiden at Gowran Park.

The Kingman colt is the half-brother of Godolphin's champion and four-time Group 1 winner Ghaiyyath and yet another to show promise out of Nightime, the winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas in 2006 who was owned and bred by Weld's late mother Marguerite through their Springbank Way Stud.

Other siblings include Zhukova, trained by Weld to win the Man o' War Stakes, while Knight To King was offered in the ring at Tattersalls Book 1 but was not sold at 575,000gns.

He now runs for Maurice Regan's Newtown Anner Stud and made all the running to come seven and a half lengths clear of the same owner's other Kingman, the homebred Mr King.

"He’s a really nice colt, he’d been working exceptionally well," Weld told Racing TV. "All the family take a little bit of time and we’re in no hurry with him.

"It’s a great family for us, but he’s always shown us talent. He was very immature both mentally and physically but he’s just coming forward nicely and I’ll have a chat with Maurice Regan and we’ll decide where we go with him.

"Obviously we go into stakes level with him now and there’s many ideas in my mind."

