Galiway, Kendargent and Muhaarar represented in Auctav's first dedicated Flat sale

Auctav's first dedicted Flat sale will take place on October 14 and features a mix of horses in training and breeding stock, including proven and well-bred broodmares.

Taking place online and at Haras de Bois Roussel, the auction begins with inspections on October 13 from 9am (8am BST) and the sale takes place from 8.30am local time the following day.

Haras des Faunes offers offers several foal lots by their former stallion Muhaarar, including fillies and colts hailing from Group-winning and black-type families.

Haras d'Ellon's foal lots include a Galiway half-brother to Group 2 scorer and sire Jimmy Two Times (lot 64) plus a Kendargent filly from the family of Group winners Batwan and Lacarolina.

Roc Let Stud offers Lovera (84), a full or half-sister to three black-type horses and out of a Listed-winning dam. She is offered in foal to Haras d'Etreham's champion sprinter and first-crop yearling sire Hello Youmzain. Another smart broodmare offering is Haras de Fergand's Sommerfee (67), a three-parts sister to the high-class Sommerabend in foal to Haras du Petit Tellier resident Recoletos.

