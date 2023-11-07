From the established big guns to up-and-coming young sires - unmissable sales stats

Britain and Ireland’s reigning champion sire Dubawi has achieved the highest average and median prices of any stallion at the yearling sales in Europe so far in 2023.

The newly published Weatherbys Bloodstock Sales Review Part 1 2023 shows that the Dalham Hall Stud doyen was represented by 24 lots who sold for an average of 550,947gns (€653,699) and median of 456,774gns (€541,962), up to October 21.

Dubawi’s highest priced yearling in that period was the half-sister to Group 1 winners Bucanero Fuerte and Wooded bought by Oliver St Lawrence for €2.4 million at the Arqana August Yearling Sale.

The sire’s staunch supporters Godolphin purchased his two other seven-figure yearlings this year: a colt out of a half-sister to Persian King who cost €1.25m in Deauville and a half-brother to Japan and Mogul who made 1,000,000gns at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Frankel: champion sire elect had three seven-figure lots this year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Frankel, who is set to reclaim the British and Irish sire title from Dubawi, having won it for the first time in 2021, has produced the second best yearling average and median prices at auction this year – 492,0007gns (€583,767) and 368,563gns (€437,300).

The dearest of his 34 lots to change hands was a colt out of a half-sister to Cannock Chase and Star Catcher bought by MV Magnier and White Birch Farm for the sale-topping sum of 2,000,000gns at Book 1.

Frankel matched Dubawi’s feat of three seven-figure lots in total in 2023, as he also had a filly out of Millisle bought by Shadwell for 1,600,000gns at Book 1 and a half-sister to Tilsit purchased by Magnier for €1.85m at Goffs Orby.

The top five best average prices this sales season is completed by Kingman (257,896gns/€305,994), Siyouni (232,142gns/€275,436) and Wootton Bassett (231,890gns/€275,138).

Justify: red-hot sire was behind just Dubawi and Frankel by median price

The top five sires by median price differ slightly, however, as after Dubawi and Frankel by this metric come Justify (238,780gns/€283,312), Wootton Bassett (195,238gns/€231,649) and Kingman (170,000gns/€201,705).

The current freshman sire who has recorded the best overall figures for his second crop of yearlings is Blue Point.

The source of Big Evs and Rosallion had 84 lots sell for an average of 136,355gns (€161,786) and median of 100,569gns (€119,325). Blue Point’s success with his debut juveniles might have helped the sire whose first crop of yearlings have generally found most favour in the ring this year – Pinatubo, another son of Shamardal.

The former champion two-year-old has had 58 lots sell for an average of 139,550gns (€165,576) and median of 109,566gns (€130,000).

At the other end of the spectrum, the final crops of three important sires who stood their last seasons in 2021 have also been in strong demand at auction this year.

Galileo: breed-shaper had three final yearling sell for an average of 203,852gns Credit: Patrick McCann

Phenomenal breed-shaper Galileo has had three lots sell for an average of 203,852gns (€241,870) and median of 168,563gns (€200,000), with a top price of 325,000gns paid by Dash Grange Stud for a half-sister to Method outside of the ring at Book 1.

Multiple German champion sire Adlerflug has had nine lots change hands for an average of 88,829gns (€105,395) and median of 67,425gns (€80,000), led by a filly out of the well-bred Kizingo signed for by Hugo Merry at €300,000 in Baden-Baden.

Le Havre, whose progeny roll of honour is headed by dual French Classic heroines Avenir Certain and La Cressonniere, has had 43 lots sell for an average of 72,612gns (€86,154) and median of 42,141gns (€50,000). The most expensive has been a filly out of dual US Grade 3 winner Aigue Marine bought by Mandore International for €320,000 at Arqana August.For more insights into stallion performance at this year’s yearling sales, purchase the Bloodstock Sales Review Park 1 2023 online at the Weatherbys Shop.

Read more

'We feel our stallions offer outstanding value' - Cheveley Park Stud announces 2024 fees for Ulysses and Twilight Son

Frankel's fee raised to career-best £350,000 as Juddmonte reveals 2024 roster

Fee increase after strong year for 'underrated' Nathaniel as Newsells Park Stud releases 2024 roster

Dubawi stands strong at £350,000 in updated Darley fees for 2024