Exciting young jumpers and well-related foals up for grabs in Arqana Grand Steeple Online Sale

Arqana Online's Grand Steeple Sale on Wednesday will offer some promising young jumpers and two foals.

Taking place from 3-5pm local time (2-4pm BST), the sale features the exciting Sophie Power (lot 3), a three-year-old daughter of Doctor Dino and a sister to Philanthrope, who was Listed-placed at Auteuil.

A winner on her debut for Henri-François Devin at Wissembourg this month, she hails from the smart family of dual Graded winner Turgeonev.

Another horse in training to note is La Dronne (5), also a daughter of Doctor Dino and a first-time-out winner at Dieppe for Donatien Sourdeau de Beauregard.

She comes from the top-class family of dual Ryanair Chase hero Allaho and fellow Graded winners Ladies Choice, Dream Wish, Happy Monarch and Lord Du Mesnil.

El Gavilan: Arqana offering was a fine second on his hurdles debut Credit: Arqana

The AQPS-bred Ki Woo (4), a son of Cokoriko, recently finished runner-up over hurdles at Auteuil for Patrice Quinton. He descends from the family of Grand Steeple Chase de Paris winner El Paso III.

El Gavilan (6), meanwhile, a three-year-old gelding by Guignol, was second on his hurdles debut at Lyon Parilly for Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm.

The two foals being sold include Haras de Montaigu's brother (1) to the Auteuil Listed-placed Out Of Risk. The son of No Risk At All comes from the family of dual top-level winner Echoes In Rain.

Haras de la Hetraie offers a Kapgarde colt (2) out of a Martaline mare who is a relation to a number of black-type winners and performers.

