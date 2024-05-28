Tara Stud's Grade 1 winner River Boyne off the mark as Tequila Rose strikes at Brighton

Tara Stud resident River Boyne had his first winner on Tuesday when Tequila Rose showed a pleasing attitude to score on her second start at Brighton.

The Eimear Mulhern-bred filly is the seventh foal out of the unraced Aussie Rules mare Himiko, a half-sister to dual Listed winner Deauville Vision.

Himiko's other winners include French stakes scorer and Group 3-placed performer Virtual Rock, by Fascinating Rock, and smart hurdler Bottler'secret, winner of the Grade 2 O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse last month.

A son of Dragon Pulse, the Gavin Cromwell-trained gelding was also second in the Grade 1 Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at Punchestown earlier this month.

His two-year-old half-sister sold to Stroud Coleman and Murphy for €18,000 from Goffs Orby Book 2 last September. She was second on her debut at Catterick in April, and prevailed by a neck over Time Test's Could She Be Magic over six furlongs this time around.

River Boyne: has had his first winner Credit: Benoit Photo

River Boyne was retired to Tara Stud after a durable and consistent career, his highlight coming when he won the 2020 Grade 1 Frank E Kilroe Mile Stakes at Santa Anita as a five-year-old.

Having started his career in Ireland with Gordon Elliott, the son of Dandy Man captured six black-type events with Jeff Mullins and placed a further five times, including when second in the Grade 1 Hollywood Derby and Shoemaker Mile.

He stood his first season at €5,000 and covered this year for a fee of €3,500.

Another first-season sire was also off the mark this week when Threat's By Sensation won at Marseille-Borely on Monday.

The Haras du Mont Goubert resident was a high-class performer in the Cheveley Park Stud silks, winning the Group 2 Gimcrack and Champagne Stakes at two.

Read more

A$6.6 million Imperatriz breaks record at Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale