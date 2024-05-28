Tattersalls announces renewal of Italian Oaks sponsorship

Tattersalls has renewed its sponsorship of the Italian Oaks at San Siro racecourse, a contest which will take place on Sunday, June 9 for a total prize-fund of €388,000.

First run in 1910, the historic Classic is the fourth most valuable Group 2 race in Europe, and stands alongside the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas, the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Tattersalls Polish St Leger in the list of European Classic races sponsored by the Newmarket-based sales house.

As part of the sponsorship Tattersalls will offer vouchers of 15,000gns, 5,000gns and 2,500gns to the owners of the winner, runner-up and third, to be spent at the 2024 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale or Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale, or at the 2025 Tattersalls Craven and Guineas Breeze-Up Sales.

The winner, runner up and third will also be offered free entry to the Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

Beenham: winner of the Premio Regina Elena this year and a contender for the Italian Oaks Credit: Matteo Belluscio

Last year's race was won by the unbeaten filly Shavasana, trained by Stefano Botti for Katsumi Yoshida and bred by the Botti family’s Razza del Velino.

The first Italian fillies’ Classic of the year is the Group 3 Premio Regina Elena, which went to Tattersalls graduate Beenham for trainer Fabio Boccardelli and owner Matteo Belluscio. She was first bought at the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale by Rod Millman before selling to her current connections for 19,500gns at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale.

Tattersalls graduates with chances in the 2024 event include Sun Never Sets, who impressed in the Premio Ceprano for Stefano Botti and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri’s Alma Racing and was bought by Alessandro Marconi for 16,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

Joining her will be Tomiko, trained by Paolo Aragoni for Luigi Ginobbi and purchased for 20,000gns by Marco Bozzi at Book 3 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, and Kroazia, trained by Antonio Marcialis for Danny Aston Stable and bought by Valfredo Valiani for 8,500gns via the Tattersalls Online June Sale.

