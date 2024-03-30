Dual Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle produces filly foal by Walk In The Park

Dual Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle has given birth to her first foal, a filly by Walk In The Park, who arrived on Friday night.

In post on X, Peter Molony, racing manager to owner Kenny Alexander, said: "It’s a girl! Honeysuckle has foaled a bay filly by @coolmorestud @grangestud Walk In The Park at 11:30 last night!! Mother & daughter reportedly doing well. Pics to follow."

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, the daughter of Sulamani won 17 of her 19 starts, including two Champion Hurdles, two Mares' Hurdles, three Irish Champion Hurdles and two Punchestown Champion Hurdles.

Her final run proved a particularly emotional moment as she stormed to victory in the Mares' Hurdle at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, just months after Jack de Bromhead's tragic death the previous September in a pony racing accident. The brilliant mare never finished outside the top three in 19 starts, with her two defeats coming to Teahupoo and State Man before her Cheltenham farewell.

Bred by Dr Geoffrey Guy out of the Listed-placed hurdler First Royal, Honeysuckle sold to Mark O'Hare for just €9,500 at the 2017 Tattersalls Ireland Derbu Sale. She then went the way of Rathmore Stud for €110,000 at the following year's Goffs Punchestown Sale when consigned by Shanrod Stables.

The ten-year-old is due to visit Glenview Stud's Blue Bresil, the sire of Constitution Hill, for her next covering this season.

