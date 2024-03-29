Sine Nomine proves small but mighty for Shotesham Park Stud

Shotesham Park Stud in Norfolk found itself in rare company at this month's Cheltenham Festival, being responsible for one of just two British-bred winners during the week.

It was a pleasant surprise for the stud’s owner, Shirley Bailey, even if Sine Nomine had been sold to her trainer Fiona Needham as a store at Doncaster, achieving a modest price of £2,400 on account of her diminutive size.

The grey – who is set to have a crack at the £200,000 Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr next month – has become the poster girl of the northern point-to-pointing circuit and was creating a remarkable bit of history in the St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase as Needham had ridden to victory in the race 22 years earlier on Last Option, in the same striped colours of her father Robin Tate.

Bailey says: "I didn’t expect her to win and when I settled down to watch the racing I couldn't believe it. I was speechless.

"We used to look her up from time to time, she's won a lot of point-to-points and hunter chases and has always been a performing star. It was the way she did it, it was all so easy for her, and I expect she'll probably do the same thing if she's well and she runs again."

Unfortunately, Bailey had been afforded little luck with the progressive eight-year-old’s dam, Hymn To Love, a daughter of Turgeon who won over hurdles in France.

She was sourced for the stud at the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale in 2013 in foal to Saint Des Saints, whom she visited again a couple of years later to produce Sine Nomine.

"It eventuated that all the staff members at the stud were girls; we took a decision that we didn't want any nasty old mares that kick and bite, but she was great, really sweet," says Bailey.

"She just kept throwing very small fillies. Sine Nomine’s half-sister Midnightreflection is 15.2 hands at best, but she’s won five times, she’s got black type, carries over 11st and does three miles. You can’t believe it.

"We used to call her the pit pony to be absolutely truthful. I was thrilled Ben Case took her on, as had I put her through a sales ring she wasn’t going to make a fortune being the size that she was."

Such has been the way with Hymn To Love’s progeny that she has since left the stud and moved to James and Amelia Gray’s Elusive Bloodstock in Lincolnshire, where she has so far produced three more foals by Falco.

"I was a National Hunt yard looking to breed chasers and I just explained she wasn’t breeding what we were looking for," says Bailey. "It was nothing underhand and it's a joy that James took her on and has bred from her."

Sine Nomine's half-sister Midnightreflection has been a useful performer for the Ben Case stable Credit: Edward Whitaker

Shotesham Park, a historic estate just south of Norwich with a restored main house dating back to 1789, is not likely to yield another Sine Nomine. Bailey has passed most of it on to her son and daughter-in-law, and the place is establishing itself as a wedding venue.

She says: "I used to hunt and I got involved in point-to-points, I had a lot of success doing that and decided I could breed; in those days you could buy a really nice nomination for £800. The first two horses I bred did rather well, Test Of Friendship and Deep Reflection.

"I haven’t now got enough stock to have a full-time stud and I think my time has come. I’ve done it for nearly 30 years."

There are at least a few of the stud’s remaining graduates in training with Case, a family friend whose roots are in the county, and one or two coming through to represent it in the coming years.

"I have got three with Ben," she says. "Ronnies Reflection jumps like a stag but hates racing, but I have still got Bashers Reflection. Basher owes us nothing, he’s been so good and won four so far.

"Then I have got two yearlings. One is a Jack Hobbs colt out of Kauto Shiny, who is a niece to Kauto Star, he’s going to be whopping, then I have got a pinhook that Ben found me as I needed something to run with a foal."

Perhaps there is still a chance that Shotesham Park’s name will be up in lights once more through the deeds of one of those youngsters. If not, then a winner at the season’s focal point is a fitting way to end.

"I was staggered that she was one of only two British-bred winners at Cheltenham," says Bailey. "I’m absolutely thrilled for Fiona Needham. She’s done all the work with that little mare, she really deserves it."

Read this next:

'We're just delighted to be on the path we are now' - breeding venture blossoming for David Fitzgerald