Darley newcomers Modern Games, Native Trail and Triple Time have first mares in foal

Darley has announced that its three first-season sires, Modern Games, Native Trail and Triple Time, all have their first mares in foal.

Modern Games, a dual winner at the Breeders' Cup and winner of the French 2,000 Guineas among his career highlights, is a top-class son of Dubawi as well as a half-brother to 1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj.

Native Trail was unbeaten at two, including in the Dewhurst and National Stakes, and went on to Classic glory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Triple Time won the Queen Anne last year in an epic finish, beating the likes of Inspiral and Modern Games.

Modern Games has at least four mares in foal from his Dalham Hall base. Among them are George Strawbridge’s Group 1 winner Montare, meaning the resultant foal will be a three-parts sibling to high-class performers Journey, Indigo Girl, and Mimikyu.

Native Trail at Kildangan Stud this year Credit: Patrick McCann

Other mares in foal to the five-time Group or Grade 1 winner include Overbury Stud’s Hawaafez, a Group 3 winner who is the dam of Duke of Cambridge Stakes winner Rogue Millennium.

Merton Places’ Surfseeker, a half-sister to Prix Vermeille winner Kitesurf, is also in foal alongside Silimeri, a half-sister to Prix Saint-Alary and Marcel Boussac winner Silasol, whose first foal is the 2023 Group-placed juvenile Inside Matters.

Those in foal to Kildangan Stud's Native Trail include Woodford Farm’s Amore Bello, a sibling to Grade 3 winner More Than Love and from the family of the brilliant Alcohol Free, plus Nick Bradley’s Bristol Fashion, a half-sister to dual Group 1 winner Coronet.

Triple Time: Queen Anne Stakes winner is off to a good start at stud Credit: Edward Whitaker

Back at Dalham Hall, mares in foal to Triple Time include Overbury Stud’s Fire Orchid, the dam of last year's stakes performer Orchid Bloom, plus Lancashire Oaks winner Emirates Queen, a half-sister to Dubawi who has already produced the dual black-type winner and top-level-placed Royal Champion, as well as another dual Listed winner in Outbox.

The Frankel horse will cover a full book of high-class mares – others in foal at this stage include stakes performers Button Moon and Helens Well, the winning New Bay mare Lead Story, and Flame Queen, a daughter of Group 2 winner Opal Tiara.

Modern Games and Triple Time stand at Dalham Hall for £30,000 and £10,000 respectively, while Native Trail has been introduced at €17,500 at Kildangan, Darley's base in Ireland.

