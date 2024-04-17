Bolsena adds to impressive legacy of Reem Three with Newmarket romp

Bolsena added another chapter to the impressive legacy of Reem Three after pulling clear to open her account at Newmarket on Wednesday.

Trained by Kevin Ryan for owner-breeder Sheikh Obaid Al Maktoum, the daughter of Kingman was striking at the fourth time of asking. In so doing, she became the ninth individual Flat winner from as many runners for her prolific dam, a dual winner and Listed-placed when trained by Luca Cumani.

The daughter of Mark Of Esteem's first foal, the Street Cry-sired Naqshabban, was a three-time winner in the silks of Sheikh Obaid and then Godolphin, while her second foal, Goohar – also by Street Cry – won over hurdles and fences for Henry Daly, having sold from Cumani for 4,500gns at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale.

Reem Three on her way to victory at York

Reem Three's third foal was unraced but has already achieved a significant milestone as the dam of 2023 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere hero and 2,000 Guineas hope Rosallion. Rosaline is by New Approach and had produced fillies by Dutch Art (2017), Golden Horn (2018) and Kingman (2020) before her tryst with Blue Point and the resulting Rosallion. The 12-year-old has a two-year-old Make Believe colt named Lord Capulet.

Reem Three's 2013 foal is Ajman Princess, a daughter of Teofilo who landed the Prix Jean Romanet and Daisy Warwick Stakes for Roger Varian in a 12-race career. Her second foal, and first to race, is the Shamardal colt Inisherin, an easy winner of his second start at Newcastle in March for Ryan and entered for the 2,000 Guineas.

Ajman Princess's first foal is the Postponed-sired Future Queen, who is unraced, while her two-year-old Dubawi colt is called King Of Cities. She also has a yearling filly by Lope De Vega.

Ajman Princess after winning the Prix Jean Romanet in 2017 Credit: Patrick McCann

Cape Byron (Shamardal), Ostilio (New Approach) and Imperial Charm (Dubawi) all held up family honour when collecting black type, the first two winning the Bengough Stakes and Prix Daniel Wildenstein respectively, while Imperial Charm was third in the Prix Saint-Alary.

She has produced a promising runner herself in the Frankel colt Imperial Sovereign, a two-year-old winner in December at Newcastle and just denied when carrying a penalty at Kempton last month.

Reem Three's Sea The Stars son Third Realm came next and also collected black type success when defeating Adayar in Lingfield's Derby Trial in 2021. The runner-up, of course, went on to win the big one at Epsom on his next start, with Third Realm fifth. He also won the Tapster Stakes and was third in the Gordon Stakes for Varian before a transfer to Anthony and Sam Freedman in Australia last year.

Triple Time: winner of the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Mark Cranham

Her second Group 1 winner came in the form of Triple Time, a son of Frankel who won the Ascendant Stakes at two and returned from injury to land the Superior Mile Stakes the following autumn, both at Haydock.

His crowning glory came when defeating Inspiral, Modern Games, Angel Bleu and Native Trail in the 2023 Queen Anne. He has now commenced his first season at stud at Darley's Dalham Hall in Newmarket.

Captain Winters became his dam's seventh individual black-type performer – and sixth black-type winner – when netting the Heron Stakes at Sandown for Ryan last May.

Reem Three has a two-year-old filly by Night Of Thunder called Triple Tempest and produced a filly by Pinatubo last year.

