'The kind of touch you dream about' - Walsh thrilled after Godolphin stretch to 525,000gns for son of New Bay

There were plenty of whispers about Katie Walsh’s New Bay colt being something a little out of the ordinary, and the well-related youngster duly stormed to the top of the Tattersalls Craven Sale market after bringing 525,000gns a little over an hour into selling on Tuesday evening.

After the bid board had barrelled deep into six-figure territory, matters boiled down to the Godolphin buying team of Anthony Stroud and David Loder, and BBA Ireland agent Michael Donohoe. The Godolphin duo were positioned in their usual position against the back wall by the door, while Donohoe was directly above his rivals at the top of the stairs besides the packed bidders’ area.

Some decisive bidding made it seem as though Donohoe was in the driving seat, but when Stroud delivered a 25,000gns increase to 525,000gns the BBA Ireland man shook his head and walked away.

The result was not only a new Craven Sale high mark for Walsh's Greenhills Farm, but provided a handsome pinhooking return after the colt had been picked up for 125,000gns at Book 1 last October. He clocked a notably fast time during Monday’s breeze, and that performance had left Walsh daring to dream.

“I dreamed a little bit because he cost 125,000gns and I knew he had the pedigree, and I knew the people who are into their pedigrees couldn’t knock him on that,” she said.

“He isn’t just a freak as it all makes sense on paper, so when he breezed well and vetted well I knew we had a chance of getting the kind of touch you dream about. The paper matched up with the physical and it doesn’t always work out like that. I had faith that it could work out and thankfully it did.”

Walsh expanded on her perspective on proceedings in the ring, saying: “It all happens so quick! Then the moments afterward are a whirlwind because the phone is ringing from home.

“It’s absolutely brilliant for everyone. We’re a family run business with my sister, Jennifer, my mum, dad, husband and me, we’re all in it together. I couldn’t do it without the lads at home, and that’s the truth of it, so this goes down to the work that they put in all year.”

The colt is out of Alegra and is therefore a sibling to the Listed scorers Blue Gardenia and Pythagoras. The youngster has already been named Anno Domini, continuing the theme of his further family as he shares his page with Kirsten Rausing’s illustrious ‘A’ family that has produced the Group 1 champions Albanova, Alborada and, most recently, Alpinista.

“I bought him off Lady Ogden and Tom Blain at Barton Stud,” said Walsh. “I’ve never had a New Bay before but this colt has a lovely pedigree. He’s always been balanced and straightforward, and has just done everything right from the word go.

Anno Domini: 'I knew he had the pedigree, and I knew the people who are into their pedigrees couldn’t knock him on that' Credit: Laura Green

“His pedigree suggests he wants a mile or a mile and two, but to ride he feels like he’d win over six furlongs. He seems to have it all. That’s why I decided to come back here because he was sharp enough to do that. His breeze matched up with that.”

After signing the docket, Stroud said: “He’s a very nice horse, he did a very good breeze and Katie Walsh does a fantastic job. Obviously he’s by New Bay out of a Galileo mare, so he ticked the boxes for us and we’re very happy to have him.

“I saw him as a yearling, and probably should have bought him as a yearling, but sometimes it’s better to leave them and keep the whole business rolling on.”

O'Callaghan snares the early pacesetter

It took just five lots for the action to heat up as Michael O’Callaghan and Ross Doyle, standing besides Richard Hannon, clashed over Mocklershill's Mehmas half-brother to River Tiber. The former party won out at 300,000gns.

“He’s a lovely colt,” said O’Callaghan. “He breezed very professionally, he comes from a very good hotel and he has a great pedigree.

“He’s a half-brother to River Tiber and obviously it’s a very good cross; Mehmas out of an Arcano mare is the exact same as Supremacy. I’ve bought him for an existing client and I’m delighted to get him.”

River Tiber won three times during a productive juvenile season, most notably landing the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. He rounded out his campaign with two third-place finishes behind Vandeek in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes.

The half-brother to River Tiber made 300,000gns to Michael O'Callaghan Credit: Laura Green

The colt was making a belated first appearance at the sales having been withdrawn from last year’s Goffs Orby. The youngster was bred by Pier House Stud and is the third foal out of Transcendence, an unraced half-sister to the Listed-winning sprinter Mister Manannan and, perhaps more significantly, the stakes-winning Shermeen, who is better known as the dam of Group 1 Phoenix Stakes scorer Sudirman.

Explaining the decision to bring the colt to the Craven, Pier House’s Ger Morrin said: “I had him in Goffs but he was small as a yearling so I withdrew him. He had a very good action on the lunge though, so I said I’d come to the breeze-ups. I’ve been very lucky with Willie Browne, he’s done very well for me over the years.”

Transcendence last changed hands at public auction at the 2017 December Mares Sale, where she was signed for by Peter and Ross Doyle at 120,000gns. She had previously cost MV Magnier €90,000 from the Goffs Orby Sale. Morrin went on to explain that River Tiber’s success had prompted Coolmore to table a private deal to reacquire Transcendence.

“I actually sold the mare when she was in foal to Wootton Bassett,” he said. “She’s been very lucky for me. I bought her off Coolmore when she was in foal to No Nay Never but that foal died. Then she didn’t go in foal and then she had a Ribchester who was no good, so it’s been a long saga but it worked out well in the end.

“I sent her to Wootton Bassett when he was standing in France at €40,000. Then River Tiber sold for €480,000, so it’s been a very lucky family for us.”

O’Callaghan later added to his haul with the 115,000gns acquisition of Grove Stud’s Blue Point colt from the immediate family of Battaash. The youngster was pinhooked from the Somerville Sale at a cost of 62,000gns.

McStay on the mark

The biggest result for a first-season sire belonged to Brown Island Stables’ Pinatubo colt out of A Huge Dream. Mark McStay of Avenue Bloodstock combined with trainer Paddy Twomey to strike the winning bid at 220,000gns.

The colt certainly has the pedigree to run as his Listed-placed dam has already bred the dual Listed scorer Mrs Gallagher and the 13-time winner Tone The Barone, who was also Listed placed. On top of that, A Huge Dream is also a sibling to the Hong Kong Group 1 winner Xtension and to the dams of Harry Angel and Supremacy.

The Pinatubo colt out of A Huge Dream who fetched 220,000gns on Tuesday Credit: Laura Green

McStay said: “He’s been purchased for a very good client out in Dubai called Mohammed Al Suboosi, who owns nice horses with Paddy in Procrastinate, another breeze-up horse, and Noche Magica, who’ll come back for a sprinting campaign after being a Group horse last year. We had a very select list and combined all our thoughts and this was the horse we hit on.

“I think the sire could be very promising and the mare’s already done it by breeding Mrs Gallagher. He came recommended by Johnny Collins, who I’ve known for a long time. His recommendation counts for a lot so I’m delighted to get this colt.”

McStay was one of the buyers to reference the challenging conditions during Monday’s breeze, saying: “I was cold to my bones last night and had to have a long bath when I got home! This is my 22nd year in Newmarket and that’s as cold as I’ve ever got standing on the Heath. We endured the bad weather and managed to get through the videos and the good horses stood out.

"Hopefully we’ve bought one for Paddy and Mr Al Suboosi, but the conditions definitely made it challenging.”

The son of Pinatubo was making his second appearance at the sales after bringing 68,000gns from Collins during Book 2 last year.

Choppy waters

Market conditions also proved a challenge for consignors, as highlighted by a clearance rate of just 71. Some 75 lots were offered and 53 changed hands.

The buy-back rate stood at 19 per cent as 14 juveniles were retained by their vendor. These included the sibling to the 2,000 Guineas-bound Night Raider and Far Above, who was knocked down at 350,000gns when presented by Knockgraffon Stables.

The 53 transactions that took place generated turnover of 5,589,500gns, which was down 14 per cent compared to the corresponding session 12 months ago. The average price was 105,460gns, down four per cent, and the median was 77,000gns, which was identical to day one in 2023.

The Tattersalls Craven Sale continues on Wednesday with the second post-racing session scheduled to begin at 5.45pm.

