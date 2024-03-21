All guns blazing for Whitsbury Manor Stud as Sergei Prokofiev and Dragon Symbol excite for the future

After a blistering 2023 which saw Classic glory and Group 1 victories for Whitsbury Manor Stud, this year has got off to a rapid start for Ed Harper's operation through Sergei Prokofiev's first runner and winner, Arizona Blaze.

Having bred Juddmonte's 2,000 Guineas hero and new sire Chaldean, the team also experienced Middle Park Stakes and Prix Morny success for their sensational stallion Havana Grey via the unbeaten Vandeek.

Sergei Prokofiev, meanwhile, struck immediately when his Amo Racing-owned son Arizona Blaze took the first race of the Irish Flat season at the Curragh on Monday. The vibes were good for the Adrian Murray-trained colt, a graduate of the Tattersalls December Foal and Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sales who went off 5-4 favourite.

Harper says: "You hear all sorts of things in this industry but we were hearing very positive word that Amo really liked this colt.

"We've had stallions get off to a quick start before but never this early. The most amazing thing for me is he was a lovely looking yearling when I saw him at Doncaster, but he did not look early. He's a big horse with a big stride whose frame needed to fill out, so for him to win is incredible."

Arizona Blaze (right) strides on to win at the Curragh on Monday Credit: Patrick McCann

While Arizona Blaze seems to have inherited his Cornwallis Stakes-winning sire's precocity and speed, he also showed staying power to win on the heavy ground. His dam Liberisque and granddam Jane Austen were winners over ten furlongs and a mile and a half respectively.

Harper says: "Sometimes with these two-year-old races on heavy ground you need to stay to win them whether they're five furlongs or not. I liked his attitude and the way he moved. The front two pulled a long way clear, so it's a great start."

Despite the early success for Scat Daddy's eight-year-old son Sergei Prokofiev, Harper will not get carried away, being familiar with the ups and downs of the business.

"I try to keep my feet on the ground as with every stallion we've ever stood, even the bad ones, you hear positive word in March because it's a business of optimists," he says.

"You're not going to be a pessimist in this game as you're trying to beat the odds, but we're very pleased with where we are and Sergei is proving very popular again this year.

"He's covered 150 mares every year and is not far off that now. We probably have 135-140 booked already, and it's great to be in this position."

Sergei Prokofiev: a high-class operator for Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore during his own racing days Credit: Patrick McCann

Whitsbury Manor is a hive of activity with Havana Grey and Showcasing leading the charge, while there is another exciting young recruit in Dragon Symbol. Demoted when first past the post in the Commonwealth Cup and also placed in the July Cup and Nunthorpe, the son of Cable Bay has reportedly taken to his new role with aplomb,

Harper says: "He's unbelievably fertile; his first round of coverings has had him at 92 per cent fertility which is amazing. He's already got over 30 mares in foal and he's loving his job.

"We're going to try to limit him as well, I just think the breeding world is beginning to appreciate limited books more now than they did a few years ago, so we're going to practise what we preach. We're going to be careful not to cover too many with Dragon Symbol, but he's doing a great job and is very keen in the shed."

Harper adds that the six-year-old has settled in well and has his own routine at the Hampshire stud.

"He's a very relaxed customer and the first we've had who we leave out overnight," he says. "During the day he goes to work with the mares and then at night goes and has a chill out around his paddock in the dark."

Dragon Symbol: "He's doing a great job and is very keen in the shed" Credit: Whitsbury Manor Stud

At the age of 17, Showcasing continues to provide outstanding service for the stud, as well as breeders, with his record including Group 1 winners Advertise, Quiet Reflection, Belbek and Mohaather from 134 individual black-type performers and 34 individual Group winners.

Harper says of the son of Oasis Dream: "Showcasing is amazing as he never seems to get any older. We've learnt to keep him as fit as possible – for example, last year he got 143 out of 147 mares in foal and this year he's got off to a great start. You can just throw anything at him and he seems to deal with it."

Nine-year-old Havana Grey has already demonstrated why he is one of the most exciting young sires around, with his first two crops of runners including Vandeek from 15 individual stakes winners.

His other leading progeny include July Stakes victor Jasour, dual Listed winner and Sprint Cup second Shouldvebeenaring, and Group 3 winners Elite Status, Mammas Girl, Rumstar, Eddie's Boy and Lady Hollywood.

It is no surprise to hear the Flying Five Stakes winner is fully booked.

"He's a little bit smaller than Showcasing and we've made sure he's not covering big mares," says Harper. "That's benefited him and he's sailing through; it's made it a lot easier for him."

Read more

A new chapter in the amazing tale of Midnights Legacy as he becomes a father for the first time