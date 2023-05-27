Aga Khan newcomer from the family of Estimate one to note at the Curragh on Sunday

Eziva

Barberstown Castle Irish EBF Fillies Maiden ()

What's the story?

The Aga Khan homebred makes her debut on Irish 1,000 Guineas day for Dermot Weld, who will be hoping another in the famous silks in Tahiyra can add the showpiece event to last year's runaway Moyglare success. Eziva, a daughter of Medaglia D'Oro, has a fascinating pedigree to boot and also holds an entry in the Irish Oaks back at the track in July.

How is she bred?

Eziva is the first foal out of the Teofilo mare Eziyra, a five-time Group winner whose feature success came in the Group 2 Moyglare 'Jewels'' Blandford Stakes at the Curragh in 2018.

She was undoubtedly unlucky not to strike at the highest level for Weld, coming up against top-notchers in Enable and Sea Of Class when placing in the Irish and Yorkshire Oaks, as well as finishing third to Exultant in the Hong Kong Vase on her final start.

Gold Cup winner Estimate features in the pedigree of Eziva Credit: Edward Whitaker

The nine-year-old is in turn the third foal out of the Dubai Destination mare Eytarna, a winning and Listed-placed half-sister to Gold Cup winners Enzeli and Estimate, Irish Oaks and Prix Royal-Oak victress Ebadiyla and Moyglare Stud Stakes scorer Edabiya. Eziyra is in turn a half-sister to four winners including Listed scorer Eshera and the Group 3-placed Etneya.

Eziyra has a two-year-old Dubawi filly called Ezeliya and a yearling Siyouni colt.

Who does she have to contend with?

Eziva's ten rivals include Ballydoyle's once-raced Justify filly All Time Great, a daughter of E.P. Taylor and Ribblesdale Stakes winner Curvy - a half-sister to Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Power - as well as the same connections' High Chieftess, a twice-raced Galileo filly out of Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Tiggy Wiggy.

Also in opposition is Feathertop, a Jessica Harrington-trained Australia filly from the family of dual Derby winner High Chaparral.

