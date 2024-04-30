A unique insight into this fascinating world' - Tweenhills hosts Hartpury students on Racing to School visit

Tweenhills welcomed 27 pupils from the local Hartpury Church of England Primary School on Monday, introducing them to stallions Kameko and Lightning Spear and showing them life on the farm during the breeding season.

The day started in school with Racing to School’s Ollie McPhail giving the pupils an introduction to breeding in the thoroughbred industry, before the group went on to learn about pedigrees and play various games to enhance their understanding.

After a short walk to the stud, there was a tour of the yard and a private stallion parade, allowing the students to greet 2,000 Guineas hero and first-season sire Kameko, plus Sussex Stakes winner Lightning Spear.

The pupils were also shown the other side of the breeding process, watching a mare being scanned to check if she was in foal, as well as seeing some of the newest arrivals in the paddocks.

“Racing to School is so grateful to David Redvers and all the team at Tweenhills for inviting the charity back with the latest crop of young minds from Hartpury school,” said chief executive John Blake.

The students gathered in Kameko's stable during the Racing to School visit to Tweenhills Credit: Racing to School

“They may not quite have comprehended the value and importance of the stallion roster that paraded in front of them, but all the pupils felt that indescribable magic of meeting a beautiful thoroughbred for the first time.

"To learn about the world of breeding from such an authority as David Redvers will have enhanced so many of the young people’s school subjects and given them a unique insight into this fascinating world – a day they will remember for a long time.”

In the afternoon the students went into a dedicated room to watch a covering take place, via the TV link system that streams live from the covering shed.

One student said: “It was fascinating watching a covering and to know that it is how horses breed."

Meeting the mares and foals was another highlight for the students during the Racing to School visit to Tweenhills Credit: Racing to School

Another member of the group said: "Meeting Lightning Spear and Kameko was incredible. I was impressed by how muscular they were."

Redvers, owner and manager of Tweenhills, said: “It was an immense pleasure to have the local children here and something we are delighted to help with. I think the children enjoyed a day they will likely never forget and just possibly one or two, when older, will want to find out more. From little acorns . . .”

The pupils’ teacher, Mrs Hobson, added: "I know that this experience will greatly help children in their understanding of inherited characteristics and the sexual reproduction of horses. The staff at Tweenhills are a great team and really pulled together to make this a fascinating trip for our children at Hartpury Church of England Primary.

"The children now have an improved vocabulary around horses and a greater interest in the famous horse events that happen in our county. Thank you for such a wonderful insight into the world of the thoroughbred and the horseracing world. Many thanks in particular to Ollie from Racing to School and David from Tweenhills for putting this visit together for us."

Read more

'It was like winning the lottery, it's unbelievable' - Strong Leader shining for the Rainbows after Aintree triumph

'We expect them to improve throughout the year' - excitement for Kameko's first two-year-olds at Kingsclere